4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Bioprocessing Conference - Boston, USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN BIOPROCESSING CONFERENCE scheduled for the 20th-21st October 2022 in BOSTON, USA will home in on discussions, case studies & in-depth presentations on critical industry topics such as ‘Cell Culture & Bioproduction’, Downstream Processing & Continuous Biomanufacturing & ‘Cell And Gene Therapy Analytics & Manufacturing’
The technological revolution post the turn of the 21st century has transformed the capabilities of modern medicine & in the process opened pathways for the bioprocessing industry to tackle major challenges such as the extended time period between drug discovery & widescale manufacturing and provided a possibility to reduce the huge costs associated throughout the process.
The pandemic accelerated a number clinical & diagnostic processes which would otherwise have taken years longer & key learnings were discovered during this time. The 2-day conference will aim to explore solutions to current & anticipated challenges & discuss innovations leading the charge as the future beckons. With key decision makers encompassing CEOs, CSOs, Head Investigators & Leading On-Field Researchers in attendance, the event provides an unparalleled opportunity for cross-discipline networking across various vital domains of the bioprocessing industry.
A SNIPPET OF THE TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED AT THE CONFERENCE
• Cell culture through dimensional processes.
• Lentiviral bioprocessing.
• Automation of cellular therapies.
• AAV vector production.
• Process development and monitoring of cell-gene therapies.
• CMC considerations for NK cells.
• Supply chain and regulatory issues withing the bioprocessing ecosystem.
QUICK GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL
• TUHIN BHOWMICK, Founder & CEO, PANDORUM INT.
• PRASUN MISHRA, Co-Founder, PRECISION BIOPHARMA
• LAURENS VERGAUWEN, EMEA Process Development Scientist, MERCK
• ERIK LIU, Scientist, AMGEN
• DAVID GEMMELL, MSAT Biomanufacturing Engineer, MERCK
• CARLA KREISSIG, CEO & Medical Director, Cellex Cell Professionals GMBH
• RACHEL LEGMANN, Senior Director of Technology, Gene Therapy, REPLIGEN
• ANDREJA GRAMC LIVK, Head of PC4, Process Analytics Development, SARTORIUS
• ROHAN KAMAT, Head R&D division, IMMUNEEL THERAPEUTICS
SOLUTION PROVIDERS & MEDIA PARTNERS ONBOARD:
• Cellex
• Sartorius BIA Separations
• Bentham Science
