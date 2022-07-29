Government Energy Grants Stopped at Peak of Energy Price concerns

Buy Insulation Online

Green Homes Grant axed as energy prices skyrocket, leaving homeowners looking for more ways to make their homes energy efficient amidst cost of living crisis.

We've seen big demand in our products from not just trade but the general public. We have daily messages from people concerned about the cost of energy and how to make their homes energy efficient” — Sam Hitch

STOKE-ON-TRENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in August 2020, the Green Homes Grant was a government scheme to subsidise the cost of energy efficient home improvements in England.

Under the Green Homes Grant, homeowners from low-income households could apply for a voucher towards the cost of installing energy efficient improvements to their homes.

The grant was to cover up to two-thirds of the cost of chosen improvements, with a maximum government contribution of £5,000.

But if the homeowner or member of their household received certain benefits, the voucher could cover up to 100% of the cost of home energy improvements with the maximum overall government contribution being £10,000.

Naturally the grant had proved to be popular and was intended to continue through to Spring 2022 however it was closed early and immediately leaving those looking to utilise its benefits scrambling to find solutions to complete the work scheduled.

Instead of continuing the scheme, to tackle the crisis the government has rolled out a £650 cost of living grant. Comprising of two payments of £326 and £324 the first payment is scheduled to roll out across July 2022 and the second to reach those eligible in the Autumn. The payment is available to those on low-income benefits and tax credits and though a welcome boost for those struggling with rising energy bills it doesn’t tackle the long-term effects in the same way as the Green Homes Grant which enabled homeowners to make their properties more energy efficient and sustainable.

With energy prices rising, many homeowners are looking for ways to keep these costs down long term and seeking expert advice for things they may not have usually considered before the energy cost increases.

Insulation experts Buy Insulation Online are experiencing this first hand and have seen a steady demand in their products as the cost of living increase continues.

"We have seen big demand in our products from not just trade but the general public. We have daily messages from people concerned about the cost of energy and how to make their homes more energy efficient"

With costs rising the only long-term way to ride the storm seems to be tackling it head on by making homes energy efficient and sustainable, something the Green Homes Grant would have really helped to push. But with the subsidy no longer available, homeowners have no choice but to seek out expert help and fund these changes themselves in the hope their bills will reflect the efficiency of these renovations in the long run.