Dr. Nirmal Choraria was Graced by the Divya Bhaskar Healthcare Awards for his Services During the Corona Pandemic
Health Care Award was received by Dr. Nirmal Choraria (Founder & Chief Pediatrician, Nirmal Hospital) & Mr. Vinod Choraria (Vice Chairman).SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was an extreme pleasure moment for Nirmal Hospital as the Health Care Award was received by Dr. Nirmal Choraria (Founder & Chief Pediatrician, Nirmal Hospital) & Mr. Vinod Choraria (Vice Chairman, Nirmal Hospital). The award is an annual health care ceremony organized by Divya Bhaskar. The award was conferred to Dr. Choraria for his untimely awakening services in the problematic Corona pandemic.
The annual Divya Bhaskar Health care Awards honored the true superheroes- the doctors who made essential contributions to the healthcare sector and development works during the Corona period. One honorary contribution was made in the name of Dr. Nirmal Choraria, granting him the 'Surat Ki Shaan' accolade and handed to him by renowned musician Anu Malik and Bhaskar Unit Head Hetal Modi.
Surat's other renowned doctors were also called upon for the felicitation ceremony who righteously served the public during the difficult time of Covid-19. It was a memorable ceremony by Divya Bhaskar praising the unconditional services provided by our doctors.
The award is a testimony to Dr. Nirmal's laboured practices in making Nirmal Hospital one of the most trusted multispecialty hospitals in southern Gujarat. Now and then, the renowned Nirmal Hospital pays homage to the hardships faced by patients around south Gujarat. The hospital organizes several free health check-up camps for destitute, unprivileged, and individuals in urgent need of medical help. Also, it organizes pediatric health camps for children and monitors health for their well-being.
The hospital is also renowned for organizing annual blood donation camps across Surat. Doctors of Nirmal Hospital continuously engage with their audience on social media handles by providing insightful knowledge on several disorders, health conditions, child-rearing habits, and care for several diseases.
The Divya Bhaskar Award is a stepping stone towards excellence for Dr. Nirmal Choraria. His selfless services beckoned towards the medical field are of utmost awe and inspiration. Nirmal Hospital, under the compassionate leadership of Dr. Choraria, strives toward achieving par excellence in treating and nursing medically destitute back to health and fitness.
Nirmal Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
Nirmal Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
+1 931-350-7102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Most Renowned Multispecialty Hospital in Surat | Nirmal Hospital