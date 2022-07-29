Operational Model Changes Are Driving Growth In The Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market

Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In common with almost every economic sector, the Architectural Engineering Consultants and Related Services Market took a significant hit across all segments during the height of the COVID pandemic, with Architectural Services (-7.5%) and Laboratory Testing Services (-7.2%) experiencing the sharpest decline.

Western Europe (33.1%), followed by North America (30.6%), are currently the largest markets, with Asia-Pacific in third place at 25.3%-the other regions combined only account for 11% of the market. However, the strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, and by 2031, Asia-Pacific will be the second largest market at 29.4%, with North America slipping back to third place at 28.1% of the market share. The market lead and share in Western Europe is forecast to remain steady, with little change by 2031, at 33.2%. Other regions – South America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa – will see their share of the market dip to 9.3% by 2031, with the Middle East continuing to dominate the Tier 2 regions at 3.9%.

Historically, the countries showing the strongest growth between 2011 and 2021 have been India (10.4%) and China (8.7%). These growth figures include the regressive effect of COVID in 2019–2020, generally seen as a "black swan" event, which is dampening the underlying trend. The Indian market share is, however, tiny, at just 0.1% of the global market. China is the big story here, rising from 7.3% of market share in 2011 to 12.2% in 2021 to become the second largest market by country.

The USA continues to dominate the market with 28.1% of the market share, followed by China at 12.2%, Germany at 8.0%, the UK at 7.3% and France at 4.7%.

France was the only major country that experienced negative growth in the historic period (-0.7% between 2011 and 2021).

The demand for environmentally safe and certified buildings is expected to drive future growth in the architecture and engineering services market, with consumers, governments, and NGOs all working towards making residential and commercial buildings more energy efficient and self-sufficient.

The architectural, engineering, and other related services (A, EC, and related services) market consists of the sales of A, EC, and related services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide support to the planning and designing of construction-related businesses of all sizes across all industries. Business entities that are engaged in providing architecture, engineering, and other related services are generally referred to as architectural firms or engineering consultancy firms. Architecture, engineering, and related services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The A, EC & related services market has six main service types:

• Architectural Services

• Surveying & Mapping Services

• Geophysical Services

• Laboratory Testing Services

• Building Inspection Services

• Drafting Services

as per the data on the Global Market Model.

