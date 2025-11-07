Wood Preservatives Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2.86 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Wood Preservatives Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the wood preservatives market has seen robust growth. The market is predicted to expand from $2.01 billion in 2024 to $2.11 billion in 2025, seeing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The significant expansion in the past can be credited to factors such as the development in construction and infrastructure, environmental rules and regulations, government backing, growth in the furniture sector, and general economic progress.

In the coming years, the market size of wood preservatives is projected to experience robust growth. The market is forecasted to escalate to a value of $2.86 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to factors such as increased urbanization, growth in the marine industry, heightened awareness of wood decay, expanded research and development investments, and a rise in disposable income. Key trends to look out for in the forecast period encompass sustainable sourcing of wood, personalized solutions, digitization and monitoring, water-based preservatives, and collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Wood Preservatives Market?

The market for wood preservatives is projected to expand due to the escalating demand for wood in different applications throughout the forecast period. The worldwide increase in population and industrialization has led to a growing need for wood products. Wood serves as a significant source of energy, accommodation, firewood, timber, and fodder, hence the surge in its demand from numerous applications such as construction, pulp and paper, furniture production, and more. As per the data visualizing and analyzing platform, the Observatory of Economic Complexity, in 2022, Australia's imports of wood and wood-related items rose to $2.47 billion from $2.41 billion in 2021. Consequently, the rising demand for wood in assorted applications augments the need for wood preservatives, thus giving momentum to the market.

Which Players Dominate The Wood Preservatives Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Wood Preservatives include:

- BASF SE

- Advanced Agriresearch Limited

- Borax Inc.

- Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

- Cooper Care Wood Preservatives Inc.

- Januaryssen Global Services LLC.

- Jubilant Life Sciences

- KMG Chemicals Inc.

- Koppers Inc.

- Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Wood Preservatives Sector?

The wood preservatives market is marked by prominent firms innovating and introducing advanced wood preservatives, a primary trend in this space. Adhering to environmental protocols and norms, manufacturers are now formulating eco-friendly or organic wood preservatives to reduce ecological damage. For example, in March 2024, the American chemical production enterprise, Arxada, unveiled Tanasote S40. Standing as a copper-oil substitute for creosote, it has received approval as a wood preservative in 23 European nations. This novel solution bolsters industrial wood protection's sustainability, backed by a shared Life Cycle Analysis and ongoing commitments towards Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) investment. Tanasote-treated wood, designed to be user-friendly, provides a significant utility life of up to 40 years and has a minimal odor. Its efficacy has been confirmed through successful business pilot tests in areas like agricultural fencing, utility poles, and railway sleepers.

Global Wood Preservatives Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The wood preservativesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Formulation: Water Based, Solvent Based, Oil Based

2) By Application: Cabinets and Decks, Doors & Windows, Wood Flooring, Railroad Ties, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Water Based: Copper-Based Preservatives, Borate Preservatives, Fungicides And Insecticides

2) By Solvent Based: Oil-Based Preservatives, Organic Solvent Preservatives

3) By Oil Based: Creosote, Pentachlorophenol (PCP), Linseed Oil-Based Preservatives

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Wood Preservatives Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the wood preservatives market and is anticipated to maintain the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report on the wood preservatives market encompasses several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

