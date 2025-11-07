Adsorbents Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $6.91 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adsorbents Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for adsorbents has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market, which was worth $4.96 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $5.23 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The surge during the historic period is credited to factors such as process optimization in industrial manufacturing, the increase in environmental regulations and pollution control measures, the necessity for water treatment and purification, applications in the oil and gas sector, and the demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion of the adsorbents market over the forthcoming years, with projections pegging its value at $6.91 billion in 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This upward trend during the prediction period could be tied to an increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable technologies, heightened consciousness of water shortage issues, the broadening of gas separation procedures, progress in the pharmaceutical industry, and evolving air quality control regulations. Key forecasts for the period include its application in purifying industrial gases, use in energy storage systems, progress in adsorbent-based water purification, market growth in the Asia-Pacific zone, and rising demand in gasoline and diesel purification.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Adsorbents Market?

The swift escalation of industrial activities is projected to stimulate the progression of the adsorbents market. Industrialization, which entails the process of an economy shifting from primarily agriculture-based to being more oriented towards manufacturing and industry, often involves advancements in technology, enhanced production ability, and urbanization. This rise in industrialization is due to technological progress, escalating global demand for commodities, and the necessity for economic expansion and infrastructure advancement, specifically in emerging economies. Adsorbents, which eliminate impurities, contaminants, and undesired substances from gases or liquids, are necessary for industrial pursuits to guarantee product cleanliness, boost process effectiveness, and comply with environmental standards. For example, a report issued by Statistics Canada in July 2023 revealed that about 19.5% of businesses in the manufacturing industry intended to broaden their existing business or organizational location within the forthcoming 12 months. This figure is more than double the percentage seen in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector (8.2%) and nearly three times the general business average (6.7%). Moreover, over 5.5% of manufacturing enterprises had intentions to broaden their reach internationally, a goal echoed by 5.3% of businesses in arts, entertainment, and recreation, and 4.5% in wholesale trade. Consequently, swift industrialization is propelling the expansion of the adsorbents market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Adsorbents Market?

Major players in the Adsorbents include:

• Arkema SA

• Axens SA

• BASF SE

• Cabot Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Graver Technologies LLC

• Sorbead India

• Adsorbents Carbons

• Universal Carbons

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Adsorbents Market In The Globe?

The trend of product innovation is notably influencing the adsorbents market with the key industry players focusing on creating revolutionary products to cater to customers' demands. For example, in July 2022, the Germany-originated corporation, BASF SE, introduced PuriCycle into the market. The PuriCycle range boasts unique catalysts and adsorbents designed to selectively eradicate or alter a plethora of contaminants in pyrolysis oils, thereby enabling the downstream processing of circular plastics streams. With the help of PuriCycle, corporations can comply with compositional standards in the industry, achieve superior purification and upgrading solutions, and enhance their adaptability in the realm of plastics' chemical recycling. Furthermore, PuriCycle facilitates the cleansing of pyrolysis oils — a by-product of plastic waste's chemical recycling and utilised in creating new polymers at the kick-off of the value chain.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Adsorbents Market Growth

The adsorbentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Clay, Other Type

2) By Application: Water Treatment, Air Separation, Packaging, Gas Refining, Other Application

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Commercial, Industrial, Petrochemical, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Molecular Sieves: Type A, Type X, Type Y

2) By Activated Carbon: Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC), Extruded Activated Carbon

3) By Silica Gel: Standard Silica Gel, Chromatography Silica Gel

4) By Clay: Natural Clay, Modified Clay

5) By Other Types: Zeolites, Alumina, Bio-Based Adsorbents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Adsorbents Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the adsorbents market. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

