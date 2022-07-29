Global Organic Grain Farming Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Organic Grain Farming Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic grain farming market size is expected to grow to $59.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The increasing preference of consumers for organic food products is a key factor driving the organic grain farming industry growth.

The organic grain farming market consists of sales of organic grains and related services that are used in the food industry, animal husbandry, and pharmaceutical industry. The production of crops without using fertilizers, toxic chemicals, productivity-enhancing enzymes, and other chemicals is known as organic farming.

Global Organic Grain Farming Market Trends

The internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart farming is one of the key organic grain farming market trends. According to the organic grain farming market overview, to collect the crop health data and moisture level, the IoT-enabled devices and sensors are installed in the field and the farmers can view these data easily through their tablets and cell phones. For example, the farmer can deploy sensors to start irrigation if the level of soil moisture drops.

Global Organic Grain Farming Market Segments

The global organic grain farming market is segmented:

By Type: Organic Corn, Organic Wheat, Others

By End-User: Household, Commercial, Others

By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic

By Geography: The global organic grain farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic grain farming market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the organic grain farming global market, organic grain farming global market share, organic grain farming global market segments and geographies, organic grain farming global market players, organic grain farming global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic grain farming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Marroquin Organic International, Organic Partners International, Briess Malt and Ingredients Co, St. Charles Trading, International Sugars, Tate and Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Roquette America, and Royal Ingredients Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

