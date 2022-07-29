Strategies For Global Specialty Foods Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the specialty foods market size is expected to grow from $158.87 billion in 2021 to $170.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The global specialty food market size is expected to grow to $224.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth in the number of millennials preferring at-home and healthy meals coupled with growing interest in having nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle is increasing the demand for specialty foods.

The market for specialty foods consists of sales of specialty foods and their related services. Specialty foods are made from high quality ingredients and have limited distribution with unique or beautiful packaging. The specialty foods consist of cheese & plant-based cheese, non-RTD cocoa and coffee, refrigerated and frozen poultry/seafood/meat, yogurt, candy, pretzels/snacks/chips, bread & baked goods, and others.

Global Specialty Foods Market Trends

The launch of high quality and innovative products such as plant-based, convenience, better-for-you, non-GMO products with authenticity, and products with unique attributes such as low fat, low calorie, low sodium, high protein, no dairy and organic is a major trend shaping the growth of the specialty foods industry.

Global Specialty Foods Market Segments

By Product Type: Cheese and Plant-Based Cheese, Frozen or Refrigerated Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Chips, Pretzels, and Snacks, Bread and Baked Goods, Chocolate and Other Confectionery, Others

By Distribution Channel: Food Service, Retail, Online

By Consumer Generation: Gen-Z, Millennials, Gen-X, Baby Boomers

By Geography: The global specialty foods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides specialty foods market overview, specialty foods industry analysis and specialty foods market forecast market size and growth, specialty foods market share, specialty foods market segments and geographies, specialty foods global market trends, specialty foods market players, specialty foods global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The specialty foods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Compass Group, Chobani, World Central Kitchen, Eden Creamery, AeroFarms, Safe Catch Foods, Union Wine Co., Daily Harvest, a2 Milk, Amy’s Kitchen

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

