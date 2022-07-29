HONG KONG, SAR, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Asia Indexes Company announces to launch

ixCrypto 5 SR Index; ixCrypto 5 EW Index;

ixCrypto 10 SR Index; ixCrypto 10 EW Index;

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index; ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the launch of its 6 new cryptocurrency indexes including ixCrypto 5 Square Root (“SR”) Index, ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight (“EW”) Index, ixCrypto 10 SR Index, ixCrypto 10 EW Index, ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index on 5 August 2022, as an expansion to its series of crypto benchmarks to allow risk diversification and to benefit from overall market gains. For further details please refer to the table regarding comparison with flagship ixCrypto Index.

ixCrypto 5 and ixCrypro 10 Indexes are designed to measure the performance of the top 5 and 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation while ixCrypto Altcoin 10 is for the investors who want exposure to large cap altcoins only. Bitcoin dominance has been fallen from the high of 71.7% in 2 September 2019 to 42% (as of latest) as altcoins have grown in size rapidly and significance in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies. In response to growing investors demand for exposure to boarder crypto market and diverisification, our new equal-weighted and square root of market cap crypto indexes are offered as a diversified alternative since the majority of crypto indexes today are heavily weighted in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Square root of market cap method could prevent the distribution of the index from becoming heavily weighted towards a single crypto asset while equal weighting would provide more diversified exposure to altcoins.

The 6 new cryptocurrency indexes will have a fixed number of constituents, and will be disseminated hourly for ETF and fund construction purpose via

https://ix-index.com/ 7x24 with daily CL/OP* price at 8 a.m. Hong Kong time.

For Press Release: https://rb.gy/hhdat1