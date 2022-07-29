New positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (28 July)

MACAU, July 29 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the tally of new positive cases reported in Macao within 24 hours yesterday (28 July) includes: 2 cases in medical observation hotels, which were detected under management and control; 0 case of close contacts, in the NAT drive for people in key areas/ key groups, and among other population groups; in other words, no positive cases were found in the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,821 cases.

As of 08:00 today (29 July), a total of 22,979 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,544 close contacts, 12,399 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,365 secondary close contacts, 254 general contacts, and 789 accompanying persons.