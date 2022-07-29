Rockology Auctions Gives Collectors a Chance to Bid on Never Before Offered Celebrity Memorabilia
The upcoming August auction includes items from Elvis Presley, George H. W. Bush, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
There is something for every level of collector. We provide memorabilia valued from $50 to $50,000.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 7th, Nashville-based Rockology Auctions will be providing significant celebrity memorabilia for acquisition that has never been offered publicly. The upcoming auction runs through August 17th and features dozens of items from the likes of Elvis Presley, George H. W. Bush, Patsy Cline, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
— Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions
Notable items to be offered include jewelry worn and gifted by Elvis Presley during his unrivaled reign as the King of Rock N’ Roll, including a diamond encrusted ring and matching bracelet from Ginger Alden, who was engaged to Elvis in 1977. Additional Elvis items include a stage worn scarf from his final concert performance in June 1977, and a gold rotary telephone used by Elvis at Graceland in the 1960’s. Additional items to be auctioned include stage worn clothing from Country Music icons Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood, unreleased recording audio of Jerry Lee Lewis, and an Air Force One jacket worn by former President George H.W. Bush.
“There is something for every level of collector,” says Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions. "We provide memorabilia valued from $50 to $50,000.” Shutts has been uncovering authentic memorabilia for 35 years, primarily in the genres of Elvis Presley, early rock n' roll, and historic and contemporary country music. He also co-hosted the popular CMT reality series, “Raiders of Rock."
Rockology Auctions, unlike other auction houses, specializes in authenticating, appraising and curating prior to liquidation. Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions, brings 35 years of collecting knowledge to the homes of celebrity clientele who wish to consolidate and downsize their personal holdings, and at the same time, providing cherished career memorabilia to fans, private collectors and public museums.
To register to bid or for more information, go to www.RockologyAuctions.com.
