Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,339 in the last 365 days.

Rockology Auctions Gives Collectors a Chance to Bid on Never Before Offered Celebrity Memorabilia

Gold rotary telephone used by Elvis at Graceland in the 1960’s

Elvis Presley diamond encrusted ring and matching bracelet

Stage worn jacket from Jerry Lee Lewis

Stage worn dress from Carrie Underwood

The upcoming August auction includes items from Elvis Presley, George H. W. Bush, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.

There is something for every level of collector. We provide memorabilia valued from $50 to $50,000.”
— Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 7th, Nashville-based Rockology Auctions will be providing significant celebrity memorabilia for acquisition that has never been offered publicly. The upcoming auction runs through August 17th and features dozens of items from the likes of Elvis Presley, George H. W. Bush, Patsy Cline, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.

Notable items to be offered include jewelry worn and gifted by Elvis Presley during his unrivaled reign as the King of Rock N’ Roll, including a diamond encrusted ring and matching bracelet from Ginger Alden, who was engaged to Elvis in 1977. Additional Elvis items include a stage worn scarf from his final concert performance in June 1977, and a gold rotary telephone used by Elvis at Graceland in the 1960’s. Additional items to be auctioned include stage worn clothing from Country Music icons Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood, unreleased recording audio of Jerry Lee Lewis, and an Air Force One jacket worn by former President George H.W. Bush.

“There is something for every level of collector,” says Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions. "We provide memorabilia valued from $50 to $50,000.” Shutts has been uncovering authentic memorabilia for 35 years, primarily in the genres of Elvis Presley, early rock n' roll, and historic and contemporary country music. He also co-hosted the popular CMT reality series, “Raiders of Rock."

Rockology Auctions, unlike other auction houses, specializes in authenticating, appraising and curating prior to liquidation. Stephen M. Shutts, President of Rockology Auctions, brings 35 years of collecting knowledge to the homes of celebrity clientele who wish to consolidate and downsize their personal holdings, and at the same time, providing cherished career memorabilia to fans, private collectors and public museums.  

To register to bid or for more information, go to www.RockologyAuctions.com.

Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here

You just read:

Rockology Auctions Gives Collectors a Chance to Bid on Never Before Offered Celebrity Memorabilia

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.