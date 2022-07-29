FDI disbursement surges in seven months

VIETNAM, July 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Việt Nam hit US$11.57 billion in the first seven months, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency (FIA)'s latest report showed.

Director General the FIA Đỗ Nhất Hoàng said foreign-invested businesses have been constantly recovering and expanding production and business activities and these figures showed their great confidence in Việt Nam's presence in the global supply chain.

During the period, capital added to existing foreign-invested projects also saw a strong increase of 59.3 per cent to $7.24 billion.

According to the FIA, over 900 new foreign projects, capitalised at $5.7 billion, were licensed in the first seven months, down 8 per cent in the number of projects and 43.5 per cent in capital year-on-year.

The agency attributed the decline in newly-registered capital to fact that some large-scaled projects worth over $100 million were already registered in the seven months of 2021.

Capital pledged to such projects accounted for 63 per cent of the country's total registered capital in the reviewed period.

Meanwhile, the seven-month period saw few foreign-invested project worth over $100 million, making up only 40.2 per cent of the total capital pledged in the country, the FIA said.

In another bright spot, foreign investor capital contributions and share purchases surged 26 per cent to $2.58 billion, which brought the total foreign investments into the country from January to July to $15.41 billion, equivalent to 92.9 per cent of the last year's same period.

The processing and manufacturing sector lured the lion share of FDI with over $10 billion, accounting for 64.3 per cent of the country's total capital.

Real estate came next with $3.21 billion or 20.7 per cent. Science and technology and information and communication were the runners-up with $526.2 million and $465 million, respectively.

Singapore remained Việt Nam's leading foreign investor with above $4.3 billion, making up almost 27.7 per cent of the total FDI registered in the country.

South Korea followed with nearly $3.26 billion or 21 per cent, and Denmark with $1.32 billion or 8.6 per cent.

The country's other source of FDI were mainland China, Japan and Hong Kong.

Among 51 countries receiving FDI in the period, Bình Dương Province took the lead with nearly $2.6 billion or equivalent of 16.7 per cent of the total.

Next came HCM City and Bắc Ninh Province with $2.43 billion or 15.6 per cent and $1.68 billion or 10.8 per cent.

Foreign invested businesses recorded a trade surplus of nearly $19.6 billion in seven-months. — VNS