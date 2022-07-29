L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future is Now Available in South Africa
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future” is now available in South Africa and endorsed by African international bestselling author Nnedi Okorafor.
People get inspired to write, paint, draw, sing, sculpt, dance in many different ways.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTANG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international bestselling series, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” is available in South Africa thanks to a partnership between Galaxy Press and Willow Trading SA, including Volume 37 now in stores.
— Nnedi Okorafor, Writers of the Future judge
“We are pleased that fans of science fiction and fantasy can now find “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” beginning with Volume 37 in major retailers throughout South Africa, including Raru, Exclusive Books, Bargain Books as well as independent bookstores,” stated John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press, publisher of the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard and the Writers of the Future series.
Cape Town artist and Illustrators of the Future winner Stephen Spinas was published in Volume 37 with his fantastical art for “The Enfield Report” by Christopher Bowthorpe. Orson Scott Card (“Ender’s Game”) provides his advice on the application of Mr. Hubbard’s article “Magic Out of a Hat.” Watch the book trailer for Volume 37 (ISBN 978-1-61986-701-7).
In a recent review of the series, the Midwest Book Review wrote, “Writers of the Future is the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”
Dr. Nnedi Okorafor is a speculative fiction novelist of Nigerian descent whose novels include “Who Fears Death” (winner of the 2011 World Fantasy Award for Best Novel), “Akata Witch” (an Amazon.com Best Book of the Year), “Zahrah the Windseeker” (winner of the Wole Soyinka Prize for African Literature), and “The Shadow Speaker” (winner of the Parallax Award). Her children’s book “Long Juju Man” won the Macmillan Writer’s Prize for Africa. Her short story “Windseekers” was published in Writers of the Future Volume 18 in 2001. She has been a Writers of the Future judge since 2013.
Okorafor provided insightful advice on writing and the value of Writers of the Future in this 11-minute interview excerpt from the Writers of the Future Podcast that you can watch. For her podcast in full, listen to Episode 86 at www.Soundcloud.com/writersofthefuture.
The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 39th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The 535 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,900 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 382 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,200 illustrations, 390 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future and its various programs, visit www.writersofthefuture.com. For more information about Willow Trading SA, visit linkedin.com/company/willow-trading-sa/
