Make August Long Weekend a Safe One and Slow Down

With many planning to visit one of our provincial parks over the August long weekend, the Government of Saskatchewan is asking motorists to drive safely and slow down through the work zone.

"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "By slowing down and obeying signage in work zones we can ensure that drivers and workers all get home safely at the end of each day."

Drivers should obey all signs and flag persons in work zones and slow to 60 km/hr. Even if workers aren't present, drivers should obey signs, stay alert and slow to 60 km/h through work zones. Work zones can contain hazards that may not be easy to see, like sharp pavement drops or loose stones which require you to slow down.

Speed fines are tripled in Saskatchewan when workers are present. Fines start at $210 and increase by $3 for every km/hr over the speed limit, up to a speed of 90 km/hr, and $6 for every km/hr over 90. A driver who speeds through a work zone at 100 km/hr will be issued a fine of $450, plus a victim surcharge of $80, for a total of $530.

There are several tools to help you plan your travel including active work zones potentially in your path. These include:

The Ministry will improve more than 1,100 km of provincial highways this year, putting us on track to exceed the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan roads.

