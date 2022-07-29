Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,214 in the last 365 days.

Government Accepts Rate Review Panel Recommendations on Saskpower Rates

CANADA, July 29 - Released on July 28, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has accepted the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel's recommendation to increase SaskPower's rates for the first time since 2018. The Crown electrical utility's rates will increase 4 per cent this fall, and another 4 per cent in 2023.

The new rates will result in an average increase of approximately $5 on residential customers' bills starting on September 1, 2022, and an additional $5 on April 1, 2023.

"The decision to increase rates is not taken lightly and came after a thorough review by the independent Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel," Minister Responsible for SaskPower Don Morgan said. "World events have caused a significant rise in the price of natural gas, and with 42 per cent of Saskatchewan's electricity coming from natural gas-fueled facilities, SaskPower requires additional revenue to maintain reliable operations."

Natural gas is the largest generation source in SaskPower's fleet. As federal regulations require the elimination of conventional coal generation in Canada by 2030, SaskPower's reliance on natural gas generation is expected to grow. Fuel and Purchased Power expense increases are largely driven by increased natural gas prices and SaskPower's fuel and purchased power expense is expected to increase from $715 million in 2020-21 to $1.069 billion in 2023-24. This represents a 50 per cent increase in fuel and purchased power expense over three years.

"In the four years since our last increase SaskPower has worked to find internal efficiencies, but at this time we require additional funding to continue to provide reliable and sustainable power," SaskPower President & CEO Rupen Pandya said. "We will continue to be transparent about our rate strategy and the need for regular, moderate increases."

The approved application also includes plans for rate rebalancing and a shift in rate design methodology. The change is revenue neutral to SaskPower and will only affect customers who pay separate demand and energy charges. Residential customers and the majority of farm and small commercial customers will be unaffected.

More information can be found at www.saskpower.com/Accounts/Power-Rates/2022-Rate-Application.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Drew Lumbard
Executive Council and Office of the Premier
Phone: 306-787-0971
Email: drew.lumbard@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Government Accepts Rate Review Panel Recommendations on Saskpower Rates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.