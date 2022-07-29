Submit Release
Keith J. Announced as Technician of the Week

Keith J. has exemplified his dedication to taking the hassle out of vehicle ownership – making him Wrench’s Technician of the Week

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating in the automotive industry for over 25 years, Keith has a proven track record of exemplary service - yet still he continues to work on his own automotive projects and challenges himself to remain at the top of his game. Joining Wrench in the Tampa market, Keith quickly became self-sufficient, promptly ordering his own parts and always lending a hand. Intrigued from a young age, Keith has been fixing up cars since the age of 13, and now proudly holds his ASE Master Certification. Wrench customers can relax knowing they have a dependable technician at the ready with a smile.

“Keith is a well-respected legacy technician that has helped build Wrench into what it is today”
– Bob Uresti, Service Director

“Keith has always been a magnificent team player. Whenever called upon for a specific request, even on his off days, he has never once said no!”
– Peter Champlin, Former Service Manager

About Wrench

Wrench was founded in 2016 to make car maintenance more accessible. With hundreds of ASE-
certified technicians, Wrench operates in numerous markets across the United States. Wrench extends one-of-a-kind vehicle-service, excellent communication, and a culture of transparency to all new and existing users.

Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their values, their wide selection of offerings, and their blog. Take the stress out of owning a car, try Wrench.

David Abling
Wrench
+1 425-760-7668
dabling@wrench.com

