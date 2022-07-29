Dillon Herman Named Alpine Game Warden

Jackson - Game Warden Dillon Herman recently transferred from Lovell to serve as the Alpine Game Warden. Herman will cover a district between Afton Game Warden James Hobbs to the south and Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash to the north.

The permanent Alpine Game Warden position had been vacant since the late 1990s, being covered by short-term appointments. However, the permanent Alpine Game Warden position has been reinstated to serve the growing population in the Alpine area.

Herman grew up in Cody and after graduating from high school there, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology and Management from the University of Wyoming in 2012. After that, Herman began his Game and Fish career inspecting boats for aquatic invasive species and collecting biological samples from hunter-harvested elk for brucellosis surveillance.

In 2014, Herman completed his training at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and after short stints in Green River, Cheyenne and Rawlins, served the past six years as the game warden in Lovell.

“The diversity of the game warden job has always appealed to me,” said Herman. “It’s not just law enforcement.” He also enjoys the biology work and interacting with the public. “I really look forward to serving the people of Alpine and western Wyoming, and am equally excited to learn the country and amazing fish and wildlife resources this area has to offer.”

Herman will enjoy his new post in Alpine along with his wife, Alyssa, and their three children.



