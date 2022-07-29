Rutland Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash- Criminal DLS
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4004026
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 26, 2022, 1710 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 31
TOWN: Wells
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. of Hill Top Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ingrid A. Gevry
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: X5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 26, 2022, at approximately 1710 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road in the Town of Wells, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 31 when it drove off the right side of the paved roadway surface. Operator #1, Ingrid Gevry of Granville, NY, attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the paved road surface, which caused vehicle #1 to cross the centerline of the roadway and drive off of the right side of the northbound lane where it struck multiple trees. Gevry was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license and released from the scene. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Wells Fire Department, Granville Rescue Squad and Poultney Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 at 10 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.