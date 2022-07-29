Rutland Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash- Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4004026

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 26, 2022, 1710 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 31

TOWN: Wells

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S. of Hill Top Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ingrid A. Gevry

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: X5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 1710 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road in the Town of Wells, Vermont. Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 31 when it drove off the right side of the paved roadway surface. Operator #1, Ingrid Gevry of Granville, NY, attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the paved road surface, which caused vehicle #1 to cross the centerline of the roadway and drive off of the right side of the northbound lane where it struck multiple trees. Gevry was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license and released from the scene. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Wells Fire Department, Granville Rescue Squad and Poultney Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2022 at 10 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.