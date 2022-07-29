Talent Search Begins For ESPN’s 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl National Anthem Performer

Video Auditions Due: August 28; Top 10 Online Public Voting: September 1-14; Top 5 Finalists Compete Live: September 28 at Marriott Boca Raton

BOCA RATON , FL, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESPN’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl has opened its call for audition submissions today for the fourth quest to find the top local talent to perform the National Anthem at the 2022 bowl game that takes place Tuesday, December 20 at FAU Stadium.

Along with Bowl community partners Roger Dean Stadium and Spirit of Giving Network, organizers invite and encourage vocalists and instrumentalists, amateurs and professionals, individuals and groups 18 years or older to upload their “Boca Raton Bowl Idol” video auditions to the bowl game’s official website, RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com. The winner will get the opportunity to perform the National Anthem at the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl during opening ceremonies at FAU Stadium prior to the game being televised nationally and receive 10 game tickets for family and friends with sideline access during the performance.

“We are excited to launch our search, once again, for our next National Anthem performer. Each year this contest brings out an impressive wide range of local talent,” shared RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Executive Director Doug Mosley who reported that this year’s bowl game will kick off on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and be televised live by ESPN. “We encourage the community to participate throughout this contest by voting online and attending the live finale on September 28 at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Town Center.”

Talent Video Audition Submission Entry and Public Voting are Easy; Just an Online Click

Those interested in sharing their talent (vocal or instrumental) must upload an audition demo video using YouTube that features their performance of the National Anthem (acapella, instrumental, solo or groups are permitted) and complete the official online entry form between today Thursday, July 28 and Sunday, August 28 at 11:59 p.m. Audition tapes featuring songs other than the National Anthem will automatically be disqualified. Background music will be permitted as long as the contestant’s voice can clearly be distinguished. No other voices beside those auditioning should be featured in demo, and no one other than the person auditioning should appear in the demo.

On Thursday, September 1, the Top 10 performers selected will be featured on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl website, RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com for online voting during which the general public can cast their support of their favorite contestant. On Sunday, September 14, at 11:59 p.m. the bowl’s “idol poll” will officially close. The Top Five determined by the highest votes will be invited to compete once more at a RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl live finale in September.

Open-to-the-Public Finalists Night, September 28, Benefits Spirit of Giving

The Top Five contestants invited to compete live will perform a verse of their choice at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Idol event.

The event to be held Wednesday, September 28 at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. A combination of audience votes, and judges’ votes will determine three finalists who will perform the National Anthem to see who will be chosen to sing on-field at this year’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. All proceeds of the live event will go to the bowl’s official charity partner, Spirit of Giving Network. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting August 10 at SpiritofGivingNetwork.com.

For full 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl National Anthem Contest entry details and

official registration form, visit https://roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com/home/2022-national-anthem-contest.

This competition is one of several countdown events to the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl that will kick off the Tuesday evening before Christmas, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and will air live nationally on ESPN as well on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM. Conference affiliations for this year’s matchup include the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference and selected independents.

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton is a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County that lives up to its other name “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party.” It is also the only collegiate Bowl game in Palm Beach County featuring all of the pomp and circumstance of a traditional bowl event. It is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike, and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. For more community countdown events that benefit Bowl Charity Partner Spirit of Giving and game week info, visit roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com and/or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ABOUT THE ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first eight years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.