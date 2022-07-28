Submit Release
Statement by Director Sethuraman Panchanathan on the passage of the 'CHIPS and Science Act'

Our nation’s economic and national security depends on our ability not only to harness the technologies of today, but to lay the foundation for the industries of the future. We also need to inspire and train the next generation STEM workforce and unleash the potential of our innovators of tomorrow by investing in their ideas. For more than seven decades, NSF has been investing in research that does just that. The "CHIPS and Science Act" that was just passed by Congress will make crucial investments in NSF's mission and at an incredibly important time when global competition is fiercer than ever. This legislation will enrich and enhance fundamental research by investing in the most innovative ideas across all areas of science and engineering and will accelerate their application to help solve the challenges of today and tomorrow at speed and scale. We are thankful for the strong support from Congress and the Administration to ensure that our country remains a global leader in innovation and can unleash ideas, talent and prosperity across our nation.

-Sethuraman Panchanathan, NSF Director  

