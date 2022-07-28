Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled in Northwestern South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Contact: Jim Dorfschmidt, Project Manager, 605-210-2212

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin chip seal and fog seal applications on U.S. Highway 12, S.D. Highway 73, S.D. Highway 168, and U.S. Highway 85 starting Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order, weather dependent:

U.S. Highway 12 – Project will run from the North Dakota border to the Corson County line. The project will start in Lemmon and the approximate time to complete the project on this route is nine days.

U.S. Highway 85 – Project will begin 22 miles north of Belle Fourche and head north 21 miles to the Harding County line. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is eight days.

S.D. Highway 73 – Project will begin 12 miles south of Lemmon and head north to the intersection of Highway 12. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is 10 days.

S.D. Highway 168 – Project will begin at the intersection on Highway 85 and head east to the intersection of S.D. Highway 79. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is seven days.

U.S. Highway 85 – Project will run through the City of Buffalo. The approximate time to complete the project on this route is five days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through all projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the projects.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal on each project.

The prime contractor on the $2.9 million project is Jensen Rock and Sand Inc. from Mobridge, SD. The completion date for these projects will be Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-