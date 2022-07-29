Dr. Nadia Sabeh Recognized at ASABE Annual Meeting for Development of Engineering Practice for Indoor Plant Environments
New HVAC Standard Helps Owners and Operators Choose the Right Equipment for Plants Grown Indoors without Sunlight
The EP653 Standard is the collaboration between ASABE & ASHRAE to provide guidance on HVAC equipment for growing plants without sunlight, an essential role in the future of agricultural production.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nadia Sabeh, Founder and CEO of Dr. Greenhouse, Inc., a leading provider of state-of-the-art HVAC design and controls solutions for indoor grows, vertical farms and greenhouses, was recognized at the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) 2022 Annual International Meeting in Houston for her leadership in the development of the new Engineering Practice Standard, EP653: Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) for Indoor Plant Environments without Sunlight.
— Jean Walsh, ASABE Standards Administrator
Paul Heinemann, ASABE President and Keith Tinsey, ASABE President-Elect, presented the ASABE 2022 New Standard Development Award. EP653 received special recognition as the first ASABE Standard to be jointly developed and published with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).
“The committee worked diligently to complete a comprehensive Standard for this vital, emerging market,” notes Dr. Nadia Sabeh of Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. “With this Standard in place, the Committee has provided guidelines and design considerations for selecting HVAC equipment used to manage the temperature, humidity, and air quality of the indoor plant environment. The goal is to promote productive and profitable indoor crop production.”
EP653 is jointly published by ASABE and ASHRAE and is endorsed by ANSI (American National Standards Institute). The Standard is available for purchase and electronic download from the ASABE and ASHRAE digital libraries.
Jean Walsh, ASABE Standards Administrator, commented on the collaboration, “We are so excited to present the EP653 Standard, which involved the collaboration of two professional organizations – ASABE and ASHRAE – to provide guidance on proper HVAC equipment for growing plants without sunlight, an endeavor that will play an essential role in the future of agricultural production.”
The ANSI/ASABE/ASHRAE Engineering Practice, EP653 “Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) for Indoor Plant Environments without Sunlight,” is the first of its kind to describe the HVAC equipment used to manage commercial-scale controlled environment agriculture facilities that use sole-source electric lighting. The Standard provides recommendations and guidelines to owners and operators for developing and maintaining optimum control of their indoor grow environments to produce food and medicinal (i.e., cannabis) crops.
Dr. Nadia Sabeh, PE, LEED AP, served as the Committee Co-Chair as ASABE Representative, ASHRAE Member, and Lead Editor of the Standard. She would like to thank the following committee members for their expertise and dedication to creating the new Standard:
• Kyle Bowling, PE, Director of Product Development, RAE Corporation – Co-Chair, ASHRAE Representative and ASABE Member; Contributor, Dehumidification and Cooling Equipment
• Dr. Mark Lefsrud, Associated Professor, McGill University – ASABE PAFS-30 Representative; Contributing Editor, General Standard
• Andy Souza, PE, CPD, GPD, LEED AP, Mechanical Engineer, TEP Engineering – ASHRAE Member, Key Contributor, Humidification and Air Quality; Contributing Editor, General Standard
• Craig Burg, VP Engineering, Desert Aire – ASHRAE Member, Key Contributor, Cooling and Dehumidification; Contributor, Heating and Heat Recovery
• Alekhya Kaianathbhatta, LEED, EIT, Mechanical Engineer, Smith and Andersen – ASHRAE Member, Key Contributor, Heating and VRF; Contributing Editor, General Standard
• Peter Luttik, Advanced Technologies, Emerson Solutions – ASHRAE Member, Key Contributor, Dehumidification
• Dr. Edward D. Harwood, Co-Founder of AeroFarms – Co-initiator and early Contributor of Standard
If you want to learn more about how the EP653 Standard can improve your indoor crop performance, do not hesitate to contact Dr. Greenhouse at media@doctorgreenhouse.com.
About Dr. Greenhouse, Inc.
Dr. Greenhouse, Inc. is a Sacramento-based agriculture and mechanical engineering design firm providing state-of-the-art HVAC design and controls solutions for indoor grows. The firm is led by Dr. Nadia Sabeh, a recognized subject matter expert in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Dr. Greenhouse helps farmers efficiently control their environments, allowing them to produce high-quality crops within indoor grows, vertical farms and greenhouses. Dr. Greenhouse has provided expert early-stage programming and mechanical design for 150 facilities worldwide.
