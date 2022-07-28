Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,164 in the last 365 days.

Anura commits to annual title sponsorship of PACE programming

PACE is proud to unveil the forging of a strategic alliance between the two organizations.

BROWNSBURG, IN, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's the perfect match for the customer engagement industry. The Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE) has long advocated for protecting the rights of businesses and consumers in order to provide the best customer engagement experience. Anura shares the same motivation, protecting companies from wasting billions of marketing dollars on ad-fraud, while also protecting the consumers who are being targeted and used in those schemes.

Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura along with his wife and partner, Beth, were impressed with the way PACE's initiatives mirrored their own. "As soon as the opportunity presented itself, I knew our mutual interests could benefit everyone in the industry. It is a perfect match for our team to sponsor PACE's member initiatives, education, and advocacy work."

Joe Laskowski, SVP of Member Services at PACE, reflected on how Anura is considered a white knight by protecting businesses and customers, "Here's an organization trying to clean things up and do business the right way. PACE is grateful for their support in our efforts to promote effective and compliant best practices for customer engagement."

As a result of this partnership, Anura is the title sponsor for various PACE events being hosted in 2022 and 2023. This October, Anura will take the stage as the main presenter of ACX, PACE's annual convention and expo, being hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. As year-round title sponsor, Anura will have the opportunity to engage with PACE members in various ways, including several new regional PACE events, slotted for 2023. PACE members will also be invited to attend Anura webinars throughout the year. "Having Anura as our title sponsor is a win-win," states Rob Seaver, executive director of PACE. "This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with their core vision and values to advocate, protect, and educate companies and their consumers." Working together strengthens both PACE and Anura's abilities to identify and guide the industry in offering the best experience for customers and the businesses that serve them.

About Anura
Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately identifying bots, malware, and human fraud. Their solution helps clients find and mitigate some of the most complex types of fraud giving them increased campaign performance, enhanced ROI, and peace of mind from their online marketing campaigns.

Anura works with clients that care about reducing fraud: affiliate marketers, direct advertisers, advertising agencies, ad networks, lead generation companies, call companies, ecommerce companies, and more.

The PACE Mission
As a community, PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology, and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth, and personal development.

PACE provides value to members by providing:
- A unified voice in advocating on behalf of the customer experience industry
- Programs for sharing industry best practices and advancing professional education
- Meaningful and productive networking opportunities and events
- Compliance education and accreditation

To learn more, visit:
PACE: paceassociation.org
ACX: paceacx.com
Anura: anura.io

Susan Raye Burt
PACE
+1 202-695-5783
email us here

You just read:

Anura commits to annual title sponsorship of PACE programming

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.