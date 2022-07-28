U.S. 1, Street Road (Route 132) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Paving in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving operations between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Lane closures will also be in place on eastbound and westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way on Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, August 4, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for paving and related activities.

In addition, eastbound Rockhill Drive will be reduced to a single lane periodically between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard on Monday, August 1, through Thursday, August 4, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for overhead bridge construction.

Motorists are reminded that southbound Old Lincoln Highway remains closed from the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township through mid-September for reconstruction. Motorists will continue to be detoured south on U.S.1 to the Neshaminy Interchange, then right onto Rockhill Drive.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this summer.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

