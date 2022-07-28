Submit Release
AG Yost's Statement on the Passage of the CHIPS Act

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the CHIPS Act clearing Congress:

“Earlier this month, I led a bipartisan group of 14 state attorneys general calling on Congress to arm our nation with microchips which we rely on for almost all modern day products. Today, Congress has heeded our call to increase the domestic production of microchips.

Not only is this great for the nation, Ohio, which is a producer of microchips, will be able to be more competitive as the nation shies away from foreign reliance.”

