SiZZmic Transmedia Opening Montreal Office To Play In The Multi-Billion-Dollar Metaverse Market
Montreal is the home for SiZZmic Transmedia’s new Canadian office. This office will take part in several segments of the multi-billion-dollar metaverse market.
Opening a Canadian office is an exciting step as the North American metaverse market currently holds 72% of the global market according to Strategic Market Research.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiZZmic Transmedia’s Global Headquarters is announcing the opening of its first Canadian company in Montreal, Quebec. The Montreal office will join top Canadian metaverse companies such as Dark Slope Studios, CloudDX, AppStudio, and others already operating in this burgeoning industry. The SiZZmic Montreal office will take part in many segments of the multi-billion-dollar metaverse market including creating family-friendly entertainment and education content, social media, gaming, online shopping, and events and conferences.
"Opening a Canadian office is an exciting step as the North American metaverse market currently holds 72% of the global market according to Strategic Market Research," said Robert Lanteigne, Founder of SiZZmic Transmedia.
The Montreal office will be participating in the Esports section of the Futurcom Global PlaneteA event being held in Montreal on September 2nd and 3rd, 2022. This will be the first Esports event their gamers will play in and they are diligently practicing to be winners.
SiZZmic Transmedia is entering the metaverse with their multi-floor multi-user virtual building named GoBeOn. GoBeOn will have course rooms, gaming areas, shops, studios, meeting spaces, galleries, an auditorium, a rooftop deck, and much more.
While GoBeOn is under construction SiZZmic is launching a virtual 2-story showroom within the next couple of weeks on DeCentraland, the first of many metaverses the building will be in. The showroom will feature displays of artists, sculptures, educators, creators, courses, sponsors, concerts, and more that will be in the GoBeOn 11-story building. As technology progresses, one will be able to go from the showroom to GoBeOn.
“The Montreal office is embracing the distinctive family-friendly metaverse we are creating where children can only engage in age-appropriate content, kids and grandparents can interact and play together even from a great distance, and anyone can play and interact together in a safe and secure way. We are thrilled to add them to our family,” said Lanteigne.
Come join the metaverse. For more information visit http://sizzmictransmedia.com or email info@sizzmictransmedia.com.
About SiZZmic Transmedia
SiZZmic Transmedia, founded by Start-Up Entrepreneur Robert Lanteigne in January 2022, is at the forefront of WEB 3.0 as a metaverse company with its global headquarters in Clearwater, FL. They are uniquely creating safe, family-friendly content in three areas: education, sports, and entertainment. They offer cutting-edge fully immersive virtual reality and semi-immersive augmented reality training with custom-made haptic devices for many industries and fields in the metaverse such as glass blowing, welding, sailing, handyman, jewelry design, disaster response, and more. As certified metaverse developers they are also hosting development meet-ups, workshops, and conferences and producing virtual tradeshows. Creation is in their DNA and their passion for it is contagious!. They are hands-on people who practice what they preach and are actively involved in every facet of the business.
