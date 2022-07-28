2022-07-28 11:24:52.103 Manchester Dierbergs Sells Winning Show Me Cash Jackpot Ticket

2022-07-28 11:24:52.103

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at Dierbergs, 421 Lafayette Center in Manchester, matched all five winning numbers drawn on July 13 to win the $84,000 jackpot prize. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

The winning numbers were: 27, 29, 35, 37 and 39.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $318,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.