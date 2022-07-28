Sage Grouse Implementation Team to meet Aug. 2 in Lander

7/28/2022 9:01:47 PM

Lander -

The Sage Grouse Implementation Team will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 in Lander. The meeting will be held at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Dr. The public is invited to attend in-person or online.

The full agenda is available online; times and agenda items may be subject to change. The public can also watch through Zoom.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -