Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,873 in the last 365 days.

Portion of Old Hickory Blvd to be Closed for Pipe Replacement Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of Old Hickory Boulevard at Percy Warner Park to replace a deteriorated cross drain on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Hickory Boulevard will be closed from Vaughn Road to Hillsboro Pike; the portion of the road traveling Westbound from Hillsboro Pike to West Minister Drive will be accessible to only local traffic during that time.

Motorists will be able to utilize the Vaughn Road detour, to Sneed Road, to Hillsboro Pike, or the Hillsboro Pike detour to Sneed Road, to Vaughn Road.

The pipe is located under the road between Vaughn Road and West Minister Drive. Crews will work to replace the pipe to prevent further road deterioration.

Motorists can utilize Vaughn Road or Hillsboro Pike to detour by using Temple Road, Vaugh Road, or Sneed Road.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from their phones for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

You just read:

Portion of Old Hickory Blvd to be Closed for Pipe Replacement Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.