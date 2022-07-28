Portion of Old Hickory Blvd to be Closed for Pipe Replacement Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of Old Hickory Boulevard at Percy Warner Park to replace a deteriorated cross drain on Tuesday, August 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Old Hickory Boulevard will be closed from Vaughn Road to Hillsboro Pike; the portion of the road traveling Westbound from Hillsboro Pike to West Minister Drive will be accessible to only local traffic during that time.

Motorists will be able to utilize the Vaughn Road detour, to Sneed Road, to Hillsboro Pike, or the Hillsboro Pike detour to Sneed Road, to Vaughn Road.

The pipe is located under the road between Vaughn Road and West Minister Drive. Crews will work to replace the pipe to prevent further road deterioration.

Motorists can utilize Vaughn Road or Hillsboro Pike to detour by using Temple Road, Vaugh Road, or Sneed Road.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from their phones for travel information.

