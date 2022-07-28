Submit Release
STATE REPRESENTATIVE JESSICA GONZÁLEZ HOSTING MONKEYPOX PANEL WITH STATE, COUNTY, AND CITY OFFICIALS ON AUGUST 3RD

STATE REPRESENTATIVE JESSICA GONZÁLEZ HOSTING MONKEYPOX PANEL WITH STATE, COUNTY, AND CITY OFFICIALS ON AUGUST 3RD 
by: Rep. González, Jessica
07/28/2022

Dallas, Texas – State Representative Jessica González announced today her office will partner with
Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Dr. Philip Huang of
Dallas County Health & Human Services, and Dr. Roberto De La Cruz, the Chief Medical Officer at
Parkland Hospital, to host a panel on understanding monkeypox on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6:00 PM.
The virtual event will be live-streamed on Rep. Jessica González’s Facebook Page, @RepJessicaGonzalez.

State Representative Jessica González issued the following statement: “Monkeypox cases are
rising in Texas and throughout the United States. Monkeypox can affect all individuals, and we must take
steps to understand the symptoms, methods of transmission, and vaccination options to curb the spread
and keep our communities safe. I hope you will join us for this panel discussion on monkeypox on August
3rd at 6:00 PM to learn more about this virus.”

Per the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox can
spread from person-to-person through: direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids;
respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as
kissing, cuddling, or sex; touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious
rash or body fluids; and pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Learn more about monkeypox at: www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/

RSVP for the event at: www.facebook.com/events/808170977206822

