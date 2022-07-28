HRdownloads Ranked Among the 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services!
Canadian HR technology leader, HRdownloads, has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Professional Services.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian HR technology leader, HRdownloads, has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Professional Services. HRdownloads received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work–Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the Professional Services Industry. The Best list was based on the overall Trust Index score from employee responses.
“At HRdownloads, we are so proud of our teams and the services that they provide to our clients each and every day! When we read countless client surveys that thank our staff for being the absolute best, we couldn’t agree more. To show our appreciation, we constantly scrutinize the programs, activities, and supports we offer to ensure that each team member can love what they do,” says Sharon Bunce, Chief of Staff. “We are proud to receive this recognition, as well as being Great Place to Work–Certified and recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces for Today’s Youth! We are hiring, and if anyone is looking for a place to call home and build their career in a fun and supportive environment, I encourage them to visit our careers page.”
In addition to perks like 10 paid wellness days a year, paid sick time, fully paid company closure between Christmas and New Year’s, GoodLife memberships, volunteer and charitable activities through the HRdonates initiative, weekly all-company pre-shifts, and more, HRdownloads offers a “work where you are most productive” policy that lets employees choose between fully remote, hybrid, or onsite. Says Bunce, “Quite simply, we would not have a company without our HRd family. Ensuring that we build a foundation of respect, value, and belonging enables everyone to feel supported to be their best at work and at home.”
About HRdownloads®
Serving more than 20,000 Canadian organizations coast to coast, HRdownloads® is the only Canadian HR software built by Canadians for Canadians. HRdownloads® is built on the belief that HR is essential to the growth of any organization. Since 2008, we’ve provided unlimited solutions to the unlimited number of tasks that HR creates so that businesses can get back to what they love and do best. HRdownloads is trusted and backed by Canadian leaders like Manulife, Tim Hortons, Royal LePage, BGC Canada, Pillar Nonprofit Network, United Way, and YMCA. With customers in every province and territory, HRdownloads’ goal is to engage employees and empower leaders to love what they do! To find out more, visit www.hrdownloads.com or follow @hrdownloads on social media.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
Director of Marketing
HRdownloads
+1 519-438-9763
marketing@hrdownloads.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other