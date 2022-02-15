HRdownloads made it to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work
Like many organizations across North America, early pandemic shutdowns meant HRdownloads had to adapt to lockdown regulations and find ways to keep up morale while navigating a changing world. With this award, the company believes the hard work that went into the fast flip to remote work has paid off.
“When the pandemic began, we were like many other Canadian organizations; we had never operated in a fully remote working environment. We knew we had to adapt quickly without losing focus on our culture or our clients,” says Sharon Bunce, Chief of Staff at HRdownloads. “We are so proud of how our teams rose to the challenge and managed not only to keep things moving but to thrive. Throughout this successful change, we have continued to grow our amazing culture and transition to a ‘work where you are most productive’ model, letting employees determine which work model is most successful for them.”
HRdownloads received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees at the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence interval and a 5% margin of error.
For the foreseeable future, HRdownloads plans to continue to offer hybrid options for employees. Their team has embraced the idea of being able to work from anywhere, providing an extra perk to working at an already Great Place to Work.
About HRdownloads®:
HRdownloads® is built on the belief that HR is essential to the growth of any organization. Since 2008, we’ve provided unlimited solutions to the unlimited number of tasks that HR creates so that businesses can get back to what they love and do best. For more information, visit www.hrdownloads.com.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
