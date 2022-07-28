Senior Dogs at St. Augustine Humane Society Fetch Grant

St. Augustine Humane Society Logo 15-year-old Kylie Grey Muzzle Grant Recipient Logo

Funds to Help St. Augustine's Senior Dogs Receive Veterinary Care

Grey Muzzle funds will help dogs like 15-year-old Kylie to receive senior services when they need a helping hand.” — Hannah Shearer, Donor Relations Officer

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the St. Augustine Humane Society are among the winners.

St. Augustine Humane Society is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen from 344 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $705,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“This grant will make funds available for diagnostic, medical, dental and preventative services for senior dogs,” says Hannah Shearer, Donor Relations Officer. “Senior dogs like 15-year-old Kylie have specific needs that might be unattainable through private practice due to cost. Kylie’s gum disease was causing her pain and leading to other health complications, but the cost for dental work from her private veterinarian was insurmountable. The St. Augustine Humane Society performed Kylie’s life-saving dental work with the help of donations so she can enjoy her best life at home with her family. Grey Muzzle funds will help other dogs like Kylie to receive senior services when they need a helping hand.”

Over the past 14 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the St. Augustine Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the St. Johns County area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the St. Augustine Humane Society.”

The St. Augustine Humane Society is veterinary and spay/neuter clinic in St. Johns County, FL that promotes lifelong pet ownership by serving the rehabilitative and medical needs of companion animals. All of their programs are designed to reduce the need for pets to enter shelters. Their mission is to honor the love people have for their pets by creating veterinary pet wellness programs and resources, ensuring every pet has the chance to live a happy, healthy life. The St. Augustine Humane Society exists to serve the animals—to provide hope, healing and recovery. The St. Augustine Humane Society is located at 1665 Old Moultrie Road, St. Augustine, FL. Visit their website at www.staughumane.org

The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. For details, please visit www.greymuzzle.org

Media Contacts:

Carolyn Smith, Executive Director, St. Augustine Humane Society: admin1@staughumane.org or 904-829-2737 x 111; Lisa Lunghofer, Executive Director, The Grey Muzzle Organization: lisa@greymuzzle.org or 240-631-2894