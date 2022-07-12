St. Augustine Humane Society to host 12th annual Pin Up Paws fundraiser and pet calendar release for 2023

St. Augustine Humane Society Logo PUP Billboard Contestant Photo Collage

“Dig It” Event and Calendar Theme to Feature Local Pets

Every year, our Pin Up Paws calendar contest brings out the best in our community as we share a common goal of helping pets in need.” — Carolyn Smith, Executive Director

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The St. Augustine Humane Society's 12th annual Pin Up Paws pet calendar photo contest is in full swing, and voting continues until August 13. This year's "Dig It" theme will feature winning pets in groovy Pop Art portraits. The fundraiser was created in 2010 to support the non-profit’s mission of promoting healthy lifelong pet ownership while reducing the rate of relinquishment to shelters.

For a chance to have a local pet featured in the full color, high-quality calendar, photos and entertaining descriptions are submitted to inform members of the community why they should vote for the pet. Each vote is a $1 donation. Last year, more than $23,000 was raised by calendar votes and donations to the campaign. The campaign, calendar sales and events will benefit St. Augustine Humane Society’s spay, neuter and surgery clinic, along with services and programs.

The pet with the most votes at the end of the contest will be the first-place winner, and will receive the coveted cover spot on the 2023 Pin Up Paws Calendar. Each of the 12 second place winners will be featured on one of the months in the calendar. All first and second place winners will receive a professional photography session along with gift certificates from Columbia Restaurant as part of the prize package. The 12 pets with the next highest number of votes will be runners-up, and will have the image they submitted to the contest and a brief description of their pet featured in a one and a half-inch space in the calendar. The top 80 pet contestants will have their submitted photos included in a calendar collage. The “Dig It” calendar will feature the winning pets in a groovy Pop Art scene. Voting ends on Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 pm EDT, when winners will be revealed.

Styling and photography sessions will take place with award winning photographer Addison Fitzgerald, who has donated his talents to the Humane Society since the calendar’s inception. Local fine artist and graphic designer, Maribel Angel, continues to donate her creative talents to designing the distinctive calendar publication.

The completed calendar will be revealed at the Pin Up Paws Party on Friday, November 4 at the Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel, 6 West Castillo Dr, St Augustine, FL 32084. Price per ticket is $95 for dinner, live music by Rob Ellis Peck and the Matanzas Inlet Allstars, silent auction, wine pull, refreshments, and more.

The calendars will be available for $12 each this November with purchase available online, by phone, or at the St. Augustine Humane Society, in addition to local retailers. The St. Augustine Humane Society is located at 1665 Old Moultrie Road. All proceeds from submissions, votes, sponsorships, and sales will benefit the programs and services of the St. Augustine Humane Society.

For more information, call (904) 829-2737 ext. 111 or email development@staughumane.org. Visit the contest website at www.PinUpPaws.com.



About St. Augustine Humane Society:

The Humane Society’s resource center includes a wellness and preventative care clinic, low-cost spay and neuter clinic, grooming facility, dog training, and a pet food pantry. These and other services enable local pets to live happily and healthfully in their homes for life. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am until 4 pm. Closed Sunday. Pet owners must pre-register for spay and neuter surgery and for clinic visits. The Humane Society is located at 1665 Old Moultrie Road in St. Augustine.

St. Augustine Humane Society promotes healthy responsible lifelong pet ownership by serving the medical and rehabilitative needs of companion animals in our community. The programs are designed to strengthen human-pet relationships and reduce the need for pets to enter shelters with a goal is to ensure all pets have access to quality veterinary care, prevent overpopulation, and prevent animal suffering.