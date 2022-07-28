07-27-2022 Mega Millions Bobblehead Giveaway FRIDAY
Mega Millions Bobblehead Giveaway
JULY 29
- HOW TO ENTER: Purchase $10 worth of Mega Millions or more at the selected retailer (Go Mart #32) within the designated timeframe (12 pm until supplies last), and provide proof to the West Virginia Lottery Marketing staff located on site.
- ENTRIES: Players participate and agree to the rules by purchasing tickets at selected retail location.
- PRIZES: Each player that spends $10 on Mega Millions can claim a single bobblehead prize while supplies last. Only one prize per player.
- The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any player deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes.
- DEADLINES: Players must purchase $10 of Mega Millions at the selected retailer during the designated time frame. They cannot claim prior to the promotion start time. Tickets must have been purchased at the retail location and during the promotion (appropriate time stamp.)
- PRIZE FULFILLMENT: Participants will receive a bobblehead in hand during the promotional time frame Friday. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.
- ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.
- GENERAL RELEASE: By participating the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s participation.
- Participant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.
IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:
- I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use my voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.
- I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.
- I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.