Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,872 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Merrill Endorses the American Confidence in Elections Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, July 28, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Yesterday, the Ranking Member of the House Administration Committee Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced the American Confidence in Elections Act (ACE). The ACE Act has been characterized as the Republican alternative to the For the People Act (H.R. 1) and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4).

At the request of Representative Davis, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill served as one of three Secretaries of State to provide feedback and recommendations for this landmark legislation. Secretary Merrill was joined by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on the legislative roundtable.

As election integrity has remained at the forefront of our political discussion, the ACE Act focuses on strong election integrity measures, while respecting the Constitution, federalism, and conservative principles.

Secretary Merrill stated, “The passage of the ACE Act is vital to our nation’s future and I am extremely grateful to Representative Rodney Davis for including me in this historic process. I wholeheartedly endorse the ACE Act and ask that the U.S. Congress give this legislation a fair hearing and full consideration.”

The ACE Act provides states with the necessary tools to bolster election integrity, bans non-citizen voting, helps states strengthen their voter ID measures, and protects free speech by preventing the establishment of a “Misinformation Czar.”

Additionally, this legislation will create a forum for the bipartisan discussion of best election practices between states, and provides model legislation for state legislatures to consider as well as other election transparency and security reforms.  

For any questions or more information please contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-0447.

 

###

You just read:

Secretary Merrill Endorses the American Confidence in Elections Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.