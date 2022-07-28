Secretary Merrill Endorses the American Confidence in Elections Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, July 28, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Yesterday, the Ranking Member of the House Administration Committee Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced the American Confidence in Elections Act (ACE). The ACE Act has been characterized as the Republican alternative to the For the People Act (H.R. 1) and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4).

At the request of Representative Davis, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill served as one of three Secretaries of State to provide feedback and recommendations for this landmark legislation. Secretary Merrill was joined by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab on the legislative roundtable.

As election integrity has remained at the forefront of our political discussion, the ACE Act focuses on strong election integrity measures, while respecting the Constitution, federalism, and conservative principles.

Secretary Merrill stated, “The passage of the ACE Act is vital to our nation’s future and I am extremely grateful to Representative Rodney Davis for including me in this historic process. I wholeheartedly endorse the ACE Act and ask that the U.S. Congress give this legislation a fair hearing and full consideration.”

The ACE Act provides states with the necessary tools to bolster election integrity, bans non-citizen voting, helps states strengthen their voter ID measures, and protects free speech by preventing the establishment of a “Misinformation Czar.”

Additionally, this legislation will create a forum for the bipartisan discussion of best election practices between states, and provides model legislation for state legislatures to consider as well as other election transparency and security reforms.

