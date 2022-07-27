Five new partners have been awarded Impact Partnership Grants (IPG)

Oklahoma's largest anime, Japanese, and pop culture convention returns to Tulsa from July 29th-31st. Enjoy live music, gaming, fashion, plus shopping with vendors, artists, and exhibitors from around the country. For more information, visit: . https://t.co/2tqPY93qmZ
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.