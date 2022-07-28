June 2022 Visitor Count Second Highest Since January 2020

Posted on Jul 28, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: July 28, 2022

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 842,927 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in June 2022, representing an 89 percent recovery from June 2019. Though the recovery rate in June was lower than the previous two months, the visitor count in June was the second best since January 2020. Visitors spent $1.83 billion in the state in June 2022, an increase of 12.3 percent compared to the $1.63 billion reported for June 2019.

Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals by Major Market

Of the total visitors, 841,809 arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 1,118 visitors arrived by cruise ships. In comparison, 947,112 visitors (-11%) arrived by air (946,373 visitors, -11%) and by cruise ships (738 visitors, +51.5%) in June 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in June 2022 was 9.44 days, up from 8.80 days (+7.2%) in June 2019.

The statewide average daily census¹ was 265,157 visitors in June 2022 compared to 277,930 visitors (-4.6%) in June 2019.

In June 2022, 498,358 visitors arrived by air from the U.S. West, an increase of 10 percent compared to 452,958 visitors in June 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $963.3 million in June 2022, up 39.4 percent from $691.2 million in June 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in June 2022 ($215 per person) was considerably higher compared to June 2019 ($171 per person, +25.9%).

There were 249,684 visitors from the U.S. East in June 2022, a 3.9 percent growth compared to the 240,223 visitors in June 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $662.5 million in June 2022, up 34.9 percent from $491.1 million in June 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in June 2022 ($260 per person) increased significantly in comparison to June 2019 ($210 per person, +24%).

There were 11,940 visitors from Japan in June 2022 compared to 126,592 visitors (-90.6%) in June 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $24.3 million in June 2022 compared to $182 million (-86.7%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in June 2022 ($244 per person) was slightly lower compared to June 2019 ($248 per person, -1.9%).

In June 2022, 15,634 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 19,172 visitors (-18.5%) in June 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $34.4 million in June 2022, compared to $36.1 million (-4.6%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in June 2022 ($196 per person) increased compared to June 2019 ($160 per person, +22.5%).

In June 2022, there were 66,193 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 107,428 visitors (-38.4%) from All Other International Markets in June 2019.

In June 2022, a total of 5,069 trans-Pacific flights with 1,049,608 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,399 flights with 1,182,276 seats in June 2019.

Through the first half of 2022, total visitor spending was $9.23 billion, up 4.2 percent from $8.86 billion in the first half of 2019. A total of 4,431,332 visitors arrived in the first half of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first half of 2019 at 5,171,182 visitors (-14.3%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In June 2022, 400,110 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 98,199 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in June 2022 have visited Hawaii before (78.7%) while 21.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 50.8 percent of the U.S. West visitors in June 2022 stayed in hotels, 19.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.1 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 10.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first half of 2022 there were 2,623,235 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 2,258,313 visitors (+16.2%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $4.93 billion in the first half of 2022 compared to $3.44 billion (+43.3%) in the first half of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first half of 2022 was $218 per person, up significantly from $176 per person (+24%) in the first half of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first half of 2019.

U.S. East: In June 2022, South Atlantic (62,560 visitors), West South Central (61,235 visitors) and East North Central (47,311 visitors) were the three largest regions in terms of visitor arrivals. Over half of U.S. East visitors in June 2022 have visited Hawaii before (55.4%) while 44.6 percent were first time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.4 percent of the U.S. East visitors in June 2022 stayed in hotels, 16.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first half of 2022, 1,264,704 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,186,360 visitors (+6.6%) in the first half of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $3.11 billion in the first half of 2022 compared to $2.41 billion (+29%) in the first half of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2022 rose to $246 per person compared to $208 per person (+18.2%) in the first half of 2019. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first half of 2019.

Japan: Of the 11,940 visitors in June 2022, 11,480 arrived on international flights and 460 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in June 2022 were repeat visitors (76.6%) while 23.4 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 69.1 percent of the visitors in June 2022 stayed in hotels, 17.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 13.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 4.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first half of 2022 there were 34,925 visitors from Japan compared to 734,235 visitors (-95.2%) in the first half of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $86.7 million in the first half of 2022 compared to $1.03 billion (-91.6%) in the first half of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2022 decreased to $231 per person from $241 per person (-4.3%) in the first half of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent more on lodging, food and beverage, and transportation, but less on shopping, and entertainment and recreation compared to the first half of 2019.

Canada: Of the 15,634 visitors in June 2022, 11,849 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 3,785 visitors came on domestic flights. Slightly over half of Canadian visitors in June 2022 were repeat visitors (50.7%) while 49.3 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 55.1 percent of Canadian visitors in June 2022 stayed in hotels, 21.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.4 percent stayed in rental homes, 7.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 5.5 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first half of 2022 there were 191,133 visitors from Canada compared to 315,535 visitors (-39.4%) in the first half of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $443 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $642.8 million (-31.1%) in the first half of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2022 rose to $182 per person from $166 per person (+9.4%) in the first half of 2019. Lodging, transportation, shopping, and food and beverage expenses were higher while entertainment and recreation expenses were similar to the first half of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 437,769 visitors to Oahu in June 2022 compared to 562,749 visitors

(-22.2%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $787.9 million compared to $738.1 million (+6.8%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 110,855 visitors in June 2022 compared to 128,968 visitors (-14%) in June 2019.

Through the first half of 2022, there were 2,260,353 visitors to Oahu compared to 3,025,236 visitors (-25.3%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2022, total visitor spending was $4 billion (-0.5%) down slightly compared to $4.02 billion in the first half of 2019.

Maui: There were 288,333 visitors to Maui in June 2022 compared to 295,926 visitors (-2.6%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $549.8 million compared to $477.1 million (+15.2%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 76,288 visitors in June 2022 similar to the 76,008 visitors (+0.4%) in June 2019.

Through the first half of 2022, there were 1,406,058 visitors to Maui compared to 1,522,534 visitors (-7.7%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.79 billion compared to $2.61 billion (+6.9%) in the first half of 2019.

Kauai: There were 133,517 visitors to Kauai in June 2022 compared to 134,790 visitors

(-0.9%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $231.2 million compared to $196.1 million (+17.9%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 34,631 visitors in June 2022, up from 32,986 visitors (+5%) in June 2019.

Through the first half of 2022, there were 644,139 visitors to Kauai compared to 686,539 visitors (-6.2%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.06 billion compared to $963.6 million (+9.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 157,443 visitors to Hawaii Island in June 2022 compared to 163,564 visitors (-3.7%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $247.2 million compared to $205.8 million (+20.1%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 41,669 visitors in June 2022 compared to 38,338 visitors (+8.7%) in June 2019.

Through the first half of 2022, there were 812,729 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 880,361 visitors (-7.7) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.28 billion compared to $1.16 billion (+11%) in the first half of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,346 scheduled flights with 859,246 seats in June 2022 compared to 3,916 flights with 784,087 seats in June 2019. There were 4,209 scheduled flights and 835,781 scheduled seats from in June 2021.

There was reduced service from Denver (26,700 seats, -16.5%), Los Angeles (244,155, -8.7%), Oakland (52,045, -2.9%), Portland (23,752, -21.3%), Salt Lake City (5,616, -5.9%), and San Francisco (135,248, -1.5%) and there was no service from Anchorage (-4,770 seats) compared to June 2019. Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Las Vegas (56,198 +149.6%), Long Beach (21,840 +285.2%), Phoenix (53,665 +24.5%), Sacramento (28,038 +53.1%), San Diego (44,773, +38.6%), San Jose (61,441, +46.1%), and Seattle (96,451 +8.4%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,670 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana, California (+3,654 seats, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in June 2022 compared to June 2019.

U.S. East: There were 333 scheduled flights with 92,517 seats in June 2022 compared to 402 flights with 114,333 seats in June 2019.

There was reduced service from Atlanta (6,780 seats, -8.1%), Boston (4,726, -34.6%), Chicago (19,398, -4.8%), Dallas (32,661, -16.3%), Houston (8,280, -24.2%), Minneapolis (5,106, -17%) and Washington D.C. (276, -96.2%) and there was no service from Newark (-7,200 seats) compared to June 2019. These reductions entirely offset recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,336, started April 2021) and Orlando, Florida (+3,614, started March 2021).

Japan: There were 101 scheduled flights with 23,534 seats in June 2022 compared to 610 scheduled flights with 155,388 seats in June 2019.

In June 2022, there was reduced service from Osaka (1,390 seats, -95.8%), Tokyo-Haneda (7,678, -68.1%) and Tokyo-Narita (14,466, -82.1%) compared to June 2019. There was no service from Nagoya (-13,724), and Sapporo (-3,614) during the month.

Canada: There were 102 scheduled flights with 17,448 seats in June 2022 compared to 90 scheduled flights with 16,890 seats in June 2019. Only flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated in June 2022 and in June 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: There were 58 scheduled flights with 17,511 seats from Melbourne (2,680 seats) and Sydney (14,831) in June 2022. In June 2019, there were 99 scheduled flights with 31,265 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,690) and Sydney (22,961).

There were 58 scheduled flights with 17,511 seats from Melbourne (2,680 seats) and Sydney (14,831) in June 2022. In June 2019, there were 99 scheduled flights with 31,265 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,690) and Sydney (22,961). New Zealand: Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended in June 2022. There were 32 scheduled flights with 9,142 seats in June 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats in June 2019 with service from Beijing (3,109) and Shanghai (7,592).

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats in June 2019 with service from Beijing (3,109) and Shanghai (7,592). Korea: There were 55 scheduled flights with 17,440 seats from Seoul in June 2022 compared to 74 flights with 23,221 seats in June 2019.

There were 55 scheduled flights with 17,440 seats from Seoul in June 2022 compared to 74 flights with 23,221 seats in June 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in June 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2022 compared to 30 flights with 10,920 seats in June 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2022 compared to 30 flights with 10,920 seats in June 2019. Philippines: There were 18 scheduled flights with 5,562 seats from Manila in June 2022 compared to 22 flights with 6,798 seats in June 2019.

There were 18 scheduled flights with 5,562 seats from Manila in June 2022 compared to 22 flights with 6,798 seats in June 2019. Samoa: Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in June 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in June 2019.

Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in June 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in June 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in June 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in June 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in June 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in June 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct air service from Majuro in June 2022. There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019.

There was no direct air service from Majuro in June 2022. There were 17 flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in June 2022 compared to five flights with 820 seats in June 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in June 2022 compared to five flights with 820 seats in June 2019. American Samoa: There five scheduled flights with 890 seats from Pago Pago in June 2022 compared to 11 flights with 3,058 seats in June 2019.

There five scheduled flights with 890 seats from Pago Pago in June 2022 compared to 11 flights with 3,058 seats in June 2019. French Polynesia: There four scheduled flights with 712 seats from Papeete in June 2022 compared to six flights with 1,668 seats in June 2019.

In the first half of 2022, there were 30,289 trans-Pacific flights and 6,312,102 seats compared to 30,729 flights and 6,750,177 seats in the first half of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. In June 2022, 1,118 visitors came to Hawaii aboard one out-of-state cruise ship that also had a turnaround tour. Visitors that arrived on this out-of-state cruise ship toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to embark the ship, toured the islands, then most left with the ship to visit the next port.

In addition to the 999 visitors that flew into Honolulu for the turnaround tour on this out-of-state cruise ship, another 4,225 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America.

In June 2019, 738 visitors arrived on two small out-of-state cruise ships. There were no turnaround tours. Another 12,618 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first half of 2022, 29,181 visitors entered Hawaii via 21 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,983 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 13,061 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2019, 77,035 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships and 64,238 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

In June 2022, visitor spend increased by 12.3 percent from June 2019 with lower visitor arrival numbers into the Hawaiian Islands.

We are seeing positive movement going into the second half of the year with the return of visitors from outside of the U.S. International travelers saw a 31.2 percent recovery during the first half of 2022 with arriving visitors from Japan at the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, in June 2022, which represented a 9.4 percent recovery rate from the same month in 2019. For the first half of 2022, Japan visitor recovery was 4.8 percent. 12 more flights from Japan were added in June and more are expected in the next few months, which include direct flights into Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International airports.

We continue to be optimistic in the recovery of the visitor industry for the prosperity of our communities and businesses but know that with the reach of the Omicron’s new variant, the visitor industry’s healthy return can easily be impacted. Continuing to practice COVID safe health habits is foremost in keeping Hawaii economically robust.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

Average daily visitor spending in Hawaii increased significantly for the first half of 2022, in comparison to pre-pandemic 2019, with higher gains from the U.S. West, U.S. East and Canada markets.

This significant shift indicates our current visitors are spending substantially more on their Hawaii trip, counter to the misperception that we are seeing a lower-spending, budget traveler. Even with these higher-spending visitors, we must continue our efforts in destination management to ensure the balance of economic benefits with environmental and community wellbeing.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the June 2022 tables here.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

Charlene Chan

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 824-0134

dbedt.hawaii.gov

JUNE 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2021) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,832.1 1,483.7 23.5 9,225.5 5,027.4 83.5 Total by air 1,831.6 1,483.7 23.4 9,215.6 5,027.4 83.3 U.S. Total 1,625.8 1,429.7 13.7 8,035.2 4,819.5 66.7 U.S. West 963.3 916.4 5.1 4,926.1 3,187.7 54.5 U.S. East 662.5 513.3 29.1 3,109.1 1,631.7 90.5 Japan 24.3 7.4 229.9 86.7 27.7 212.7 Canada 34.4 2.0 1,600.1 443.0 24.2 1,729.7 All Others 147.2 44.6 230.0 650.7 156.0 317.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.5 0.0 N/A 10.0 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,954,704 7,678,083 3.6 41,152,840 27,431,121 50.0 Total by air 7,948,270 7,678,083 3.5 41,014,846 27,431,121 49.5 U.S. Total 7,018,318 7,416,354 -5.4 35,245,414 26,374,897 33.6 U.S. West 4,473,260 4,873,202 -8.2 22,627,624 17,827,133 26.9 U.S. East 2,545,058 2,543,152 0.1 12,617,790 8,547,763 47.6 Japan 99,580 33,103 200.8 375,971 128,471 192.7 Canada 175,685 11,521 1,424.9 2,438,975 144,383 1,589.2 All Others 654,686 217,105 201.6 2,954,486 783,370 277.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,435 0 N/A 137,995 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 842,927 791,053 6.6 4,431,332 2,751,849 61.0 Total by air 841,809 791,053 6.4 4,402,151 2,751,849 60.0 U.S. Total 748,042 769,178 -2.7 3,887,939 2,673,818 45.4 U.S. West 498,358 521,796 -4.5 2,623,235 1,865,897 40.6 U.S. East 249,684 247,382 0.9 1,264,704 807,922 56.5 Japan 11,940 1,859 542.3 34,925 7,448 368.9 Canada 15,634 627 2,395.2 191,133 5,434 3,417.6 All Others 66,193 19,390 241.4 288,154 65,149 342.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,118 0 N/A 29,181 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,157 255,936 3.6 227,364 151,553 50.0 Total by air 264,942 255,936 3.5 226,601 151,553 49.5 U.S. Total 233,944 247,212 -5.4 194,726 145,718 33.6 U.S. West 149,109 162,440 -8.2 125,014 98,492 26.9 U.S. East 84,835 84,772 0.1 69,712 47,225 47.6 Japan 3,319 1,103 200.8 2,077 710 192.7 Canada 5,856 384 1,424.9 13,475 798 1,589.2 All Others 21,823 7,237 201.6 16,323 4,328 277.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 214 0 N/A 762 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.44 9.71 -2.8 9.29 9.97 -6.8 Total by air 9.44 9.71 -2.7 9.32 9.97 -6.5 U.S. Total 9.38 9.64 -2.7 9.07 9.86 -8.1 U.S. West 8.98 9.34 -3.9 8.63 9.55 -9.7 U.S. East 10.19 10.28 -0.8 9.98 10.58 -5.7 Japan 8.34 17.81 -53.2 10.77 17.25 -37.6 Canada 11.24 18.39 -38.9 12.76 26.57 -52.0 All Others 9.89 11.20 -11.7 10.25 12.02 -14.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.75 0.00 N/A 4.73 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 230.3 193.2 19.2 224.2 183.3 22.3 Total by air 230.4 193.2 19.3 224.7 183.3 22.6 U.S. Total 231.6 192.8 20.2 228.0 182.7 24.8 U.S. West 215.3 188.0 14.5 217.7 178.8 21.7 U.S. East 260.3 201.9 29.0 246.4 190.9 29.1 Japan 243.8 222.4 9.7 230.5 215.8 6.8 Canada 195.9 175.7 11.5 181.6 167.7 8.3 All Others 224.8 205.4 9.4 220.2 199.2 10.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 76.4 0.0 N/A 72.2 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,173.5 1,875.6 15.9 2,081.9 1,826.9 14.0 Total by air 2,175.8 1,875.6 16.0 2,093.4 1,826.9 14.6 U.S. Total 2,173.4 1,858.8 16.9 2,066.7 1,802.5 14.7 U.S. West 1,932.9 1,756.2 10.1 1,877.9 1,708.4 9.9 U.S. East 2,653.3 2,075.1 27.9 2,458.4 2,019.6 21.7 Japan 2,033.6 3,960.0 -48.6 2,481.5 3,721.7 -33.3 Canada 2,201.4 3,231.1 -31.9 2,317.6 4,455.7 -48.0 All Others 2,223.3 2,299.8 -3.3 2,258.2 2,395.0 -5.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 439.7 0.0 N/A 341.5 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JUNE 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,832.1 1,630.8 12.3 9,225.5 8,857.8 4.2 Total by air 1,831.6 1,630.5 12.3 9,215.6 8,828.8 4.4 U.S. Total 1,625.8 1,182.3 37.5 8,035.2 5,846.0 37.4 U.S. West 963.3 691.2 39.4 4,926.1 3,436.7 43.3 U.S. East 662.5 491.1 34.9 3,109.1 2,409.3 29.0 Japan 24.3 182.0 -86.7 86.7 1,032.5 -91.6 Canada 34.4 36.1 -4.6 443.0 642.8 -31.1 All Others 147.2 230.0 -36.0 650.7 1,307.5 -50.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.5 0.3 57.7 10.0 29.0 -65.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,954,704 8,337,894 -4.6 41,152,840 45,242,600 -9.0 Total by air 7,948,270 8,334,138 -4.6 41,014,846 44,891,780 -8.6 U.S. Total 7,018,318 6,379,485 10.0 35,245,414 31,133,890 13.2 U.S. West 4,473,260 4,039,914 10.7 22,627,624 19,574,516 15.6 U.S. East 2,545,058 2,339,571 8.8 12,617,790 11,559,374 9.2 Japan 99,580 732,556 -86.4 375,971 4,286,038 -91.2 Canada 175,685 225,768 -22.2 2,438,975 3,871,900 -37.0 All Others 654,686 996,330 -34.3 2,954,486 5,599,951 -47.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,435 3,756 71.3 137,995 350,820 -60.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 842,927 947,112 -11.0 4,431,332 5,171,182 -14.3 Total by air 841,809 946,373 -11.0 4,402,151 5,094,146 -13.6 U.S. Total 748,042 693,181 7.9 3,887,939 3,444,673 12.9 U.S. West 498,358 452,958 10.0 2,623,235 2,258,313 16.2 U.S. East 249,684 240,223 3.9 1,264,704 1,186,360 6.6 Japan 11,940 126,592 -90.6 34,925 734,235 -95.2 Canada 15,634 19,172 -18.5 191,133 315,535 -39.4 All Others 66,193 107,428 -38.4 288,154 599,703 -52.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,118 738 51.5 29,181 77,036 -62.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,157 277,930 -4.6 227,364 249,959 -9.0 Total by air 264,942 277,805 -4.6 226,601 248,021 -8.6 U.S. Total 233,944 212,649 10.0 194,726 172,010 13.2 U.S. West 149,109 134,664 10.7 125,014 108,146 15.6 U.S. East 84,835 77,986 8.8 69,712 63,864 9.2 Japan 3,319 24,419 -86.4 2,077 23,680 -91.2 Canada 5,856 7,526 -22.2 13,475 21,392 -37.0 All Others 21,823 33,211 -34.3 16,323 30,939 -47.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 214 125 71.3 762 1,938 -60.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.44 8.80 7.2 9.29 8.75 6.1 Total by air 9.44 8.81 7.2 9.32 8.81 5.7 U.S. Total 9.38 9.20 1.9 9.07 9.04 0.3 U.S. West 8.98 8.92 0.6 8.63 8.67 -0.5 U.S. East 10.19 9.74 4.7 9.98 9.74 2.4 Japan 8.34 5.79 44.1 10.77 5.84 84.4 Canada 11.24 11.78 -4.6 12.76 12.27 4.0 All Others 9.89 9.27 6.6 10.25 9.34 9.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.75 5.09 13.1 4.73 4.55 3.8 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 230.3 195.6 17.8 224.2 195.8 14.5 Total by air 230.4 195.6 17.8 224.7 196.7 14.2 U.S. Total 231.6 185.3 25.0 228.0 187.8 21.4 U.S. West 215.3 171.1 25.9 217.7 175.6 24.0 U.S. East 260.3 209.9 24.0 246.4 208.4 18.2 Japan 243.8 248.5 -1.9 230.5 240.9 -4.3 Canada 195.9 159.9 22.5 181.6 166.0 9.4 All Others 224.8 230.9 -2.6 220.2 233.5 -5.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 76.4 83.0 -7.9 72.2 82.6 -12.5 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,173.5 1,721.9 26.2 2,081.9 1,712.9 21.5 Total by air 2,175.8 1,722.9 26.3 2,093.4 1,733.1 20.8 U.S. Total 2,173.4 1,705.7 27.4 2,066.7 1,697.1 21.8 U.S. West 1,932.9 1,526.0 26.7 1,877.9 1,521.8 23.4 U.S. East 2,653.3 2,044.4 29.8 2,458.4 2,030.8 21.1 Japan 2,033.6 1,437.9 41.4 2,481.5 1,406.2 76.5 Canada 2,201.4 1,882.7 16.9 2,317.6 2,037.3 13.8 All Others 2,223.3 2,141.2 3.8 2,258.2 2,180.3 3.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 439.7 422.4 4.1 341.5 376.0 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JUNE 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,832.1 1,483.7 23.5 9,225.5 5,027.4 83.5 Total by air 1,831.6 1,483.7 23.4 9,215.6 5,027.4 83.3 Oahu 787.9 641.1 22.9 4,003.0 2,191.6 82.7 Maui 549.8 448.7 22.5 2,786.9 1,605.9 73.5 Molokai 2.6 2.1 23.4 19.0 10.3 84.4 Lanai 12.8 10.2 25.6 68.5 37.4 83.1 Kauai 231.2 177.8 30.1 1,055.1 484.5 117.8 Hawaii Island 247.2 203.8 21.3 1,283.0 697.8 83.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.5 0.0 N/A 10.0 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,954,704 7,678,083 3.6 41,152,840 27,431,121 50.0 Total by air 7,948,270 7,678,083 3.5 41,014,846 27,431,121 49.5 Oahu 3,325,647 3,241,103 2.6 17,020,509 11,377,320 49.6 Maui 2,288,630 2,241,915 2.1 11,718,150 8,825,053 32.8 Molokai 19,609 18,933 3.6 124,601 80,087 55.6 Lanai 25,388 23,682 7.2 145,395 93,911 54.8 Kauai 1,038,924 905,812 14.7 5,151,912 2,284,197 125.5 Hawaii Island 1,250,071 1,246,638 0.3 6,854,280 4,770,553 43.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 6,435 0 N/A 137,995 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 842,927 791,053 6.6 4,431,332 2,751,849 61.0 Total by air 841,809 791,053 6.4 4,402,151 2,751,849 60.0 Oahu 437,769 394,726 10.9 2,260,353 1,319,874 71.3 Maui 288,333 260,618 10.6 1,406,058 984,154 42.9 Molokai 3,549 2,977 19.2 19,899 10,295 93.3 Lanai 6,082 5,016 21.3 32,482 17,843 82.0 Kauai 133,517 104,329 28.0 644,139 245,722 162.1 Hawaii Island 157,443 136,781 15.1 812,729 485,861 67.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,118 0 N/A 29,181 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 265,157 255,936 3.6 227,364 151,553 50.0 Total by air 264,942 255,936 3.5 226,601 151,553 49.5 Oahu 110,855 108,037 2.6 94,036 62,858 49.6 Maui 76,288 74,731 2.1 64,741 48,757 32.8 Molokai 654 631 3.6 688 442 55.6 Lanai 846 789 7.2 803 519 54.8 Kauai 34,631 30,194 14.7 28,464 12,620 125.5 Hawaii Island 41,669 41,555 0.3 37,869 26,357 43.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 214 0 N/A 762 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.44 9.71 -2.8 9.29 9.97 -6.8 Total by air 9.44 9.71 -2.7 9.32 9.97 -6.5 Oahu 7.60 8.21 -7.5 7.53 8.62 -12.6 Maui 7.94 8.60 -7.7 8.33 8.97 -7.1 Molokai 5.52 6.36 -13.1 6.26 7.78 -19.5 Lanai 4.17 4.72 -11.6 4.48 5.26 -15.0 Kauai 7.78 8.68 -10.4 8.00 9.30 -14.0 Hawaii Island 7.94 9.11 -12.9 8.43 9.82 -14.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.75 0.00 N/A 4.73 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 230.3 193.2 19.2 224.2 183.3 22.3 Total by air 230.4 193.2 19.3 224.7 183.3 22.6 Oahu 236.9 197.8 19.8 235.2 192.6 22.1 Maui 240.2 200.1 20.0 237.8 182.0 30.7 Molokai 134.8 113.1 19.2 152.6 128.7 18.6 Lanai 505.7 431.5 17.2 471.5 398.7 18.2 Kauai 222.6 196.3 13.4 204.8 212.1 -3.4 Hawaii Island 197.8 163.5 21.0 187.2 146.3 28.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 76.4 0.0 N/A 72.2 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,173.5 1,875.6 15.9 2,081.9 1,826.9 14.0 Total by air 2,175.8 1,875.6 16.0 2,093.4 1,826.9 14.6 Oahu 1,799.8 1,624.1 10.8 1,771.0 1,660.4 6.7 Maui 1,906.9 1,721.7 10.8 1,982.0 1,631.7 21.5 Molokai 744.7 719.4 3.5 955.3 1,001.1 -4.6 Lanai 2,110.7 2,037.1 3.6 2,110.4 2,098.6 0.6 Kauai 1,731.9 1,704.3 1.6 1,638.1 1,971.7 -16.9 Hawaii Island 1,570.3 1,489.8 5.4 1,578.6 1,436.1 9.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 439.7 0.0 N/A 341.5 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism