Unemployment Rates Down in All Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in June
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
"We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
June 2022*
|
June 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.9%
|
5.3%
|
-1.4
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.5%
|
6.3%
|
-1.8
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
4.2%
|
5.7%
|
-1.5
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
8.1%
|
-3.2
|
Danville
|
5.5%
|
7.2%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.7%
|
5.9%
|
-2.2
|
Decatur
|
6.5%
|
8.2%
|
-1.7
|
Elgin
|
4.5%
|
6.1%
|
-1.6
|
Kankakee
|
5.3%
|
6.9%
|
-1.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
3.9%
|
5.4%
|
-1.5
|
Peoria
|
4.8%
|
6.5%
|
-1.7
|
Rockford
|
6.6%
|
9.2%
|
-2.6
|
Springfield
|
4.2%
|
6.0%
|
-1.8
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.2%
|
5.7%
|
-1.5
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.7%
|
7.2%
|
-2.5
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
June
|
June
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
92,300
|
88,200
|
4,100
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
55,700
|
53,900
|
1,800
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
110,600
|
107,500
|
3,100
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,795,700
|
3,619,800
|
175,900
|
Danville MSA
|
26,200
|
25,800
|
400
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
187,300
|
179,300
|
8,000
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,700
|
46,800
|
1,900
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
255,600
|
247,600
|
8,000
|
Kankakee MSA
|
43,200
|
42,600
|
600
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
429,000
|
415,600
|
13,400
|
Peoria MSA
|
168,700
|
163,800
|
4,900
|
Rockford MSA
|
145,900
|
139,400
|
6,500
|
Springfield MSA
|
109,200
|
104,900
|
4,300
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
236,700
|
236,900
|
-200
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6,091,800
|
5,839,900
|
251,900
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Jun 2022
|
Jun 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.2 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.5
|
Bond County
|
3.7 %
|
5.0 %
|
-1.3
|
Calhoun County
|
4.1 %
|
4.8 %
|
-0.7
|
Clinton County
|
2.9 %
|
4.0 %
|
-1.1
|
Jersey County
|
3.7 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.0
|
Macoupin County
|
3.8 %
|
4.9 %
|
-1.1
|
Madison County
|
4.0 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.5
|
Monroe County
|
2.9 %
|
3.4 %
|
-0.5
|
St. Clair County
|
4.9 %
|
6.8 %
|
-1.9
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Alton City
|
5.9 %
|
8.7 %
|
-2.8
|
Belleville City
|
5.0 %
|
7.2 %
|
-2.2
|
Collinsville City
|
4.3 %
|
6.3 %
|
-2.0
|
East St. Louis City
|
7.5 %
|
11.6 %
|
-4.1
|
Edwardsville City
|
3.3 %
|
4.1 %
|
-0.8
|
Granite City
|
4.7 %
|
6.8 %
|
-2.1
|
O'Fallon City
|
4.3 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.2
|
Counties
|
|
|
|
Greene County
|
3.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.4
|
Randolph County
|
3.6 %
|
4.9 %
|
-1.3
|
Washington County
|
2.3 %
|
3.9 %
|
-1.6
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
4.0 %
|
5.1 %
|
-1.1
|
LWIA 22
|
4.0 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.4
|
LWIA 24
|
4.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.7
|
Southwestern EDR
|
4.1 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.5
Metro East Highlights
The June 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.2 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.5 percentage points from the June 2021 rate of 5.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force increased by +1,866 in June 2022 to 339,963 from 338,097 in June 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +6,847 to 325,746 in June 2022 from 318,899 in June 2021. There were 14,217 unemployed people in the labor force in June 2022. This is a decrease of -4,981 compared to the 19,198 unemployed in June 2021.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in June 2022 was 236,700 compared to 236,900 in June 2021, which is a decrease of -200.
Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,400), Government (+400), Professional and Business Services (+300), Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100).
No change was reported in Mining and Construction.
Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,300), Retail Trade (-1,100), Financial Activities (-200), Information (-100), and Other Services (-100).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.