Unemployment Rates Down in All Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in June

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.





"We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area June 2022* June 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 5.3% -1.4 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 6.3% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 4.2% 5.7% -1.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.9% 8.1% -3.2 Danville 5.5% 7.2% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.9% -2.2 Decatur 6.5% 8.2% -1.7 Elgin 4.5% 6.1% -1.6 Kankakee 5.3% 6.9% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.9% 5.4% -1.5 Peoria 4.8% 6.5% -1.7 Rockford 6.6% 9.2% -2.6 Springfield 4.2% 6.0% -1.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.2% 5.7% -1.5 Illinois Statewide 4.7% 7.2% -2.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2022

Metropolitan Area June June Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,300 88,200 4,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 55,700 53,900 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 110,600 107,500 3,100 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,795,700 3,619,800 175,900 Danville MSA 26,200 25,800 400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 187,300 179,300 8,000 Decatur MSA 48,700 46,800 1,900 Elgin Metro Division 255,600 247,600 8,000 Kankakee MSA 43,200 42,600 600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 429,000 415,600 13,400 Peoria MSA 168,700 163,800 4,900 Rockford MSA 145,900 139,400 6,500 Springfield MSA 109,200 104,900 4,300 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 236,700 236,900 -200 Illinois Statewide 6,091,800 5,839,900 251,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jun 2022 Jun 2021 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.2 % 5.7 % -1.5 Bond County 3.7 % 5.0 % -1.3 Calhoun County 4.1 % 4.8 % -0.7 Clinton County 2.9 % 4.0 % -1.1 Jersey County 3.7 % 4.7 % -1.0 Macoupin County 3.8 % 4.9 % -1.1 Madison County 4.0 % 5.5 % -1.5 Monroe County 2.9 % 3.4 % -0.5 St. Clair County 4.9 % 6.8 % -1.9 Cities Alton City 5.9 % 8.7 % -2.8 Belleville City 5.0 % 7.2 % -2.2 Collinsville City 4.3 % 6.3 % -2.0 East St. Louis City 7.5 % 11.6 % -4.1 Edwardsville City 3.3 % 4.1 % -0.8 Granite City 4.7 % 6.8 % -2.1 O'Fallon City 4.3 % 5.5 % -1.2 Counties Greene County 3.8 % 5.2 % -1.4 Randolph County 3.6 % 4.9 % -1.3 Washington County 2.3 % 3.9 % -1.6 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.0 % 5.1 % -1.1 LWIA 22 4.0 % 5.4 % -1.4 LWIA 24 4.2 % 5.9 % -1.7 Southwestern EDR 4.1 % 5.6 % -1.5

Metro East Highlights





The June 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.2 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.5 percentage points from the June 2021 rate of 5.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.





The labor force increased by +1,866 in June 2022 to 339,963 from 338,097 in June 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +6,847 to 325,746 in June 2022 from 318,899 in June 2021. There were 14,217 unemployed people in the labor force in June 2022. This is a decrease of -4,981 compared to the 19,198 unemployed in June 2021.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in June 2022 was 236,700 compared to 236,900 in June 2021, which is a decrease of -200.





Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,400), Government (+400), Professional and Business Services (+300), Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Wholesale Trade (+100).





No change was reported in Mining and Construction.





Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,300), Retail Trade (-1,100), Financial Activities (-200), Information (-100), and Other Services (-100).









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.











