Unemployment Rates Down in All Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in June
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
"We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
June 2022*
|
June 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.9%
|
5.3%
|
-1.4
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.5%
|
6.3%
|
-1.8
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
4.2%
|
5.7%
|
-1.5
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
8.1%
|
-3.2
|
Danville
|
5.5%
|
7.2%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.7%
|
5.9%
|
-2.2
|
Decatur
|
6.5%
|
8.2%
|
-1.7
|
Elgin
|
4.5%
|
6.1%
|
-1.6
|
Kankakee
|
5.3%
|
6.9%
|
-1.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
3.9%
|
5.4%
|
-1.5
|
Peoria
|
4.8%
|
6.5%
|
-1.7
|
Rockford
|
6.6%
|
9.2%
|
-2.6
|
Springfield
|
4.2%
|
6.0%
|
-1.8
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.2%
|
5.7%
|
-1.5
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.7%
|
7.2%
|
-2.5
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
June
|
June
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
92,300
|
88,200
|
4,100
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
55,700
|
53,900
|
1,800
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
110,600
|
107,500
|
3,100
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,795,700
|
3,619,800
|
175,900
|
Danville MSA
|
26,200
|
25,800
|
400
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
187,300
|
179,300
|
8,000
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,700
|
46,800
|
1,900
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
255,600
|
247,600
|
8,000
|
Kankakee MSA
|
43,200
|
42,600
|
600
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
429,000
|
415,600
|
13,400
|
Peoria MSA
|
168,700
|
163,800
|
4,900
|
Rockford MSA
|
145,900
|
139,400
|
6,500
|
Springfield MSA
|
109,200
|
104,900
|
4,300
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
236,700
|
236,900
|
-200
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6,091,800
|
5,839,900
|
251,900
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Jun 2022
|
Jun 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
Mattoon-Charleston Area
|
|
|
|
Clark County
|
4.1 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.3
|
Coles County
|
4.8 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.4
|
Cumberland County
|
3.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
-1.2
|
Douglas County
|
3.4 %
|
4.2 %
|
-0.8
|
Edgar County
|
3.6 %
|
4.5 %
|
-0.9
|
Moultrie County
|
3.2 %
|
3.9 %
|
-0.7
|
Shelby County
|
3.8 %
|
4.5 %
|
-0.7
|
Effingham Area
|
|
|
|
Clay County
|
4.6 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.6
|
Crawford County
|
4.2 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.4
|
Effingham County
|
2.9 %
|
4.1 %
|
-1.2
|
Fayette County
|
4.1 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.3
|
Jasper County
|
3.7 %
|
4.5 %
|
-0.8
|
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
|
|
|
|
Clinton County
|
2.9 %
|
4.0 %
|
-1.1
|
Hamilton County
|
3.3 %
|
4.8 %
|
-1.5
|
Jefferson County
|
5.1 %
|
7.2 %
|
-2.1
|
Marion County
|
4.9 %
|
6.7 %
|
-1.8
|
Washington County
|
2.3 %
|
3.9 %
|
-1.6
|
Wayne County
|
3.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.4
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
4.0 %
|
5.1 %
|
-1.1
|
LWIA 23
|
4.1 %
|
5.3 %
|
-1.2
|
LWIA 24
|
4.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.7
|
LWIA 25
|
4.9 %
|
6.7 %
|
-1.8
|
LWIA 26
|
4.9 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.4
|
Southeastern EDR
|
4.1 %
|
5.3 %
|
-1.2
South Central Illinois Highlights
Mattoon - Charleston Area
June 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +75 compared to one year ago.
Employment gains were posted in Financial Activities (+175), Leisure and Hospitality (+150), Government (+125), Information (+75), and Educational and Health Services (+50).
Payrolls decreased in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-175), Professional and Business Services (-175), and Manufacturing (-125). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Other Services, or Construction.
Effingham Area
Total nonfarm employment in June 2022 increased by +875 compared to last year.
Employment gains were posted in Construction (+225), Government (+150), ), Educational and Health Services (+150), Manufacturing (+150), Professional and Business Services (+150), and Leisure and Hospitality (+125).
Employment declined in Information (-25), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25), and Other Services (-25).
No change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining or Financial Activities.
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
June 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +450 since June 2021.
Employment increased in Government (+225), Professional and Business Services (+100), Other Services (+75), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+50), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), and Information (+25), Natural Resources and Mining (+25), and Construction (+25). No change was reported in Manufacturing.
Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-25), and Financial Activities (-25).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.