Parliament of the World’s Religions Celebrates UN Recognition of "Right to a Healthy Environment” as Basic Human Right

...Faith communities can help us recognize our interdependence, see beyond our science and knowledge to perceive meaning and wisdom, and encourage mutually reinforcing action.”
— David Hales and Imam Saffet Catovic
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Parliament of the World’s Religions celebrates the historic adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution recognizing “The Right to a Healthy, Clean, and Sustainable Environment" as a basic and universal human right. The resolution was adopted on July 28 by a vote of member states with 161 in favor, 8 abstaining, and no opposition, with over 100 states co-sponsoring the resolution. The UN Human Rights Council had previously affirmed “The right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment” in October 2021. A General Assembly resolution is not legally binding but has immense political importance as a statement of principle and values.

This resolution is applauded by both human rights experts and advocates on climate change and sustainability as a monumental step forward in addressing the environmental crisis – affirming the indivisibility of human rights and of the well-being of humans and nature.

The Parliament of the World’s Religions, acting with the leadership of its Climate Action Task Force, seeks to encourage and enable both collective and individual action to reduce the causes and counter the adverse impacts of human-caused climate change. The Parliament’s Climate Action Task Force has championed the resolution on the right to a healthy environment and directly advocated to the member states of the UN to affirm this critical human right, co-sponsor the resolution, and vote in favor of its adoption.

As the implementation of this human right moves forward, the Parliament believes that faith voices will be crucial drivers of change. Climate Action Task Force Co-Chairs, David Hales and Imam Saffet Catovic, have stated, “As diverse as our cultures and spiritual traditions may be, it is certain that we will share the future. Faith communities can help us recognize our interdependence, see beyond our science and knowledge to perceive meaning and wisdom, and encourage mutually reinforcing action.”

The human right to a healthy environment is already globally recognized and is part of the Constitutions of over 100 countries. The General Assembly action will raise ambition for its implementation, increase momentum and build consciousness of environmental justice. It will also help establish a global ethic to ensure a sustainable world for all, with justice and accountability – as the ethics of the world’s religious traditions agree on the basic right to a healthy environment.

The Parliament of the World’s Religions affirmed this right as part of its commitment to sustainability and a global ethic, as noted in the May 13, 2022 statement made by the Board of Trustees. The Parliament’s Climate Action Task Force joins the environmental and interfaith movement in commending the member states that made the adoption of the Right to a Healthy, Clean, and Sustainable Environment possible.

As historically important as this recognition by the UNGA is, the realization of this right now becomes the responsibility of all of us. The Parliament of the World’s Religions calls for strong implementing action by states, subnational regional governments, cities, and authorities at all levels of government, with the strong support of civil society and especially faith-based and interfaith organizations.

Emily Echevarria
The Parliament of the World's Religions
echevarria@parliamentofreligions.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Parliament of the World’s Religions Celebrates UN Recognition of "Right to a Healthy Environment” as Basic Human Right

Distribution channels: Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Emily Echevarria
The Parliament of the World's Religions echevarria@parliamentofreligions.org
Company/Organization
The Parliament of the World's Religions
70 E Lake St Suite 230
Chicago, Illinois, 60601
United States
+1 312-629-2990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Parliament of the World’s Religions cultivates harmony among the world’s spiritual traditions and fosters their engagement with guiding institutions in order to achieve a more peaceful, just and sustainable world. Its origins are rooted to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, where the historic first convening of the World Parliament of Religions created a global platform for engagement of religions of the east and west. Headquartered in Chicago, Il, USA, the Parliament of the World’s Religions is an international 501c3 NGO affiliated to the United Nations Department of Public Information. The Parliament hosts the world’s premier interfaith convening in cities across the globe. Past Parliaments have convened nearly 60,000 people across the world in Chicago, IL, USA; Cape Town, South Africa; Barcelona, Spain; Melbourne, Australia; Salt Lake City, USA; and Toronto, Canada.

The Parliament of the World’s Religions

More From This Author
Parliament of the World’s Religions Celebrates UN Recognition of "Right to a Healthy Environment” as Basic Human Right
Parliament of the World’s Religions Endorses the Right to a Healthy Environment as a Basic Human Right at the UN
Global Interfaith Conference Makes a Call to Conscience to Defend Freedom & Human Rights at 2023 Meeting in Chicago
View All Stories From This Author