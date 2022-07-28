Maine Climate Council Greenhouse Gas Inventory Briefing

MAINE, August 3 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Date: August 3, 2022

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Virtual meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Briefing for Maine Climate Council members about the Department of Environmental Protection's 9th Biennial Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory.

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Auxiliary aids will be provided upon advance request, please contact Cassaundra Rose at cassaundra.rose@maine.gov or by phone at 207-530-0424.

For further information, contact:

Name: Cassaundra Rose, PhD

Phone: 207-530-0424