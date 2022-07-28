Submit Release
Pipe Replacement Planned on Valley Road in Lancaster County

07/28/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. 

Weather permitting, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday, August 1 through Wednesday, August 3. A detour will use Route 501, Route 722, and Route 272.


The road will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


