Pipe Replacement Planned on Valley Road in Lancaster County

07/28/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township.

Weather permitting, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday, August 1 through Wednesday, August 3. A detour will use Route 501, Route 722, and Route 272.







The road will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure.







MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



