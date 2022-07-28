PennDOT to Begin Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) Intersection Improvement Project in Penndel Borough

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Thursday, August 4, on a project to enhance safety and improve travel through the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough, Bucks County.





Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will widen the existing intersection to add exclusive left-turn lanes; mill, pave and stripe the intersection and its approaches; upgrade existing traffic signal equipment; and install new ADA curb ramps at the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) intersections at Hulmeville Avenue and Noeland Avenue.





Additional enhancements include replacing the existing sidewalk along the north and south side of Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) approaching the intersection with Hulmeville Avenue; adjusting the curbing to improve truck turning radius; and upgrading drainage inlets and pipes.





On Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) motorists will encounter a lane closure in both directions between Glen Avenue and Hulmeville Avenue for test hole operations as the first construction activities get underway.





As construction on this improvement project progresses, the contractor will implement full closures as needed on Hulmeville Avenue at Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway). Lane closures on Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) will also be utilized periodically during off-peak travel times.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $2.2 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the project is expected to finish in Summer 2023.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin









MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









# # #









