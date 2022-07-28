Social Security Fund’s Contribution Deadline to be Extended to August 31 due to Epidemic

MACAU, July 28 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has extended the deadline for payment of contributions for the second quarter’s arbitrary system contributions, long-term employees’ contributions, employment fee for non-resident workers, and casual workers’ contributions (May and June) to August 31.

In order to avoid crowd gathering caused by residents rushing to the service points for payment of contributions, the FSS has decided to extend the deadline for the above-mentioned payments to August 31, and waive the related late payment interest and fine. The payment deadline of contributions that are currently in the interest period will also be extended to August 31. The FSS appeals to residents not to rush to handle their contribution matters. Employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries who have already applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service should try to use electronic channels for their payment. If residents need to visit a field office in person, they are required to make an appointment in advance through the “Macao One Account” or the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s website (www.csraem.gov.mo/csrbooking).

For enquiries, residents may visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours.