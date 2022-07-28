New positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (27 July)

MACAU, July 28 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the tally of new positive cases reported in Macao within 24 hours yesterday (27 July) includes: 3 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under management and control; 0 case of close contacts, 0 case in the NAT drive for people in key areas/ key groups, and 0 case among other population groups. In other words, no cases were found in the community.

The total number of cases in Macao since 18 June stands at 1,819.

As of 08:00 today (28 July), a total of 22,961 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,538 close contacts, 12,399 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,365 secondary close contacts, 253 general contacts, and 786 accompanying persons.