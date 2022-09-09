Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry Chosen as Jewelry Designer for 74TH Emmy Awards® Giving Suite™ by Backstage Creations

Erin Flynn

Award-Winning Designer to Unveil New Collection Created Exclusively for Television’s Biggest Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry has been selected as the exclusive jewelry designer for the 74th Emmy Awards® Giving Suite™ hosted by Backstage Creations.

Flynn’s custom pieces will be singularly on display in the Giving Suite backstage during the Sept. 12 Emmys telecast on NBC. In the suite, celebrity presenters and winners will choose from a collection of luxury gifts and mingle with sponsors to raise funds for the nonprofit Television Academy Foundation’s education programs which provide career pathways into the industry for college students nationwide.

For her Hollywood debut, and in recognition of the Foundation’s mission to preserve and celebrate the history of television while educating and inspiring those diverse students who will shape its future, Flynn said she wanted to design something exclusive and special for the Emmys.

“I’ve designed and created one-of-a-kind pieces, including a unisex bracelet, for this very special occasion that will be unveiled on the day of the awards show,” said Flynn.

For the ninth year, the suite will be produced by Backstage Creations, the solely authorized producer of the official Emmy Awards Giving Suite. Throughout the awards ceremony, Flynn will be backstage to showcase her collection and custom work to participating celebrities.

Forbes magazine describes Flynn, the mother of two, as “the former investment banker living her dream designing fine jewelry.” Flynn says, “I reached a point where I was ready to take a big risk to chase my dreams, so I left my corporate life. It was one of the boldest decisions in my life and, looking back, one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

The 74th Emmy Awards will telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00 - 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT) on the NBC Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Peacock.

Those interested in seeing Erin’s collections up close can do so at select Margaret O’Leary store locations in the Bay Area this fall. Further, Ms. Flynn will be holding a series of trunk shoes as part of her ongoing interest and commitment to hosting regular in-store events and pop-up shops with local brands and stores in cities across the US, affording her the opportunity to meet with her clients and potential customers and learn more about their stylistic desires and what inspires them.

BIO: As a custom jewelry designer/maker for over twenty years, Flynn’s first line of jewelry was sold in local boutiques and featured in national fashion and pop culture magazines such as People, US Weekly, Southern Living, and others. Having taken a hiatus to pursue a corporate career and raise her two young sons, Erin then went to work at Tiffany & Co. and Cartier before re-launching her new fine jewelry line with collections that represent her elegant and timeless styleFlynn draws her greatest inspiration from being able to make custom jewelry accessible to a broader audience, as well as taking someone’s vision and making it come to life in a piece that gives it a new meaning for the wearer. Flynn also works as a stylist who takes a holistic approach to her clientele’s accessory needs, helping them imagine, design, and create a jewelry wardrobe that reflects their personal style, interests, and passions, working with them every step of the way.