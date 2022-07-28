Submit Release
Chief Justice Paul Newby's 100-County Tour Visits Avery, Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100-county courthouse tour with stops today in Avery, Buncombe, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, and Yancey counties. At each county courthouse, Newby greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.   

"Our local courthouses are the backbone of North Carolina's court system," Newby said. "Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate that courts remain open and that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay."

The tour began in May 2021 and after today's visits, Newby will have visited 80 county courthouses across North Carolina. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.

Members of the media are invited to accompany Newby during each courthouse tour. Interviews, photos, and video will be permitted while the tour is in progress. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.

