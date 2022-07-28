Submit Release
Air Quality permits under review for July 28

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County
John Deere Product Engineering, 6725 Cedar Heights Dr., Cedar Falls.
Project No. 22-169. The application is to modify the testing, monitoring and fuel allowance on engines at the facility. The public comment period ends Aug. 29. 

