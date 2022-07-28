Thai investors to seek opportunities in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, July 28 -

HÀ NỘI — A group of large Thai firms are to make a visit to Việt Nam to seek investment opportunities, General Director of Thailand’s Asia Plus Group Holdings PCL Kongkiat Opaswongkarn said on Tuesday.

Kongkiat revealed that the business delegation plans to arrive in HCM City in early August and comprises about 40 entrepreneurs in the field of energy, technology, agriculture and infrastructure.

He also underscored Việt Nam as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), especially for high-quality FDI.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chí Thành asserted that Việt Nam has an optimistic outlook for economic growth despite the impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing global crises.

He said FDI would be a driving force behind the growth and its significance has been underlined in the country’s socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-30 period.

Accordingly, the country has encouraged high-tech environmentally-friendly FDI flows into various fields such as infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and electronics.

Foreign investors will be treated preferentially and benefit significantly from favourable mechanisms and policies.

It is also worth noting that the country has been a member of many new-generation free trade agreements, which would strengthen its commercial link to global markets.

The diplomat said that it is time for Thai firms to expand their business activities in Việt Nam. The top investment options include renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, infrastructure and the environment. — VNS